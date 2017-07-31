Modernistics to Perform in Freedom NH: Music and Dance from the Great American Songbook

The Modernistics (Peter H. Bloom, Mark Leighton, Ted and Pamela Powers)
SOMERVILLE, Mass.
- Aug. 6, 2017
- PRLog
-- The Modernistics will perform Friday August 11, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Freedom Elementary School, 40 Loon Lake Road, Freedom, NH 03836. Tickets are $20. For information:
603-539-
7791. The show will feature toe-tapping favorites by Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, Dorothy Fields, Duke Ellington and other great American tunesmiths. Expect an exhilarating mix, including sizzling bebop tunes by Charlie Parker, Bud Powell and others, plus high-energy song and dance numbers like Blue Skies, Let's Misbehave, Sunny Side of the Street
, Top Hat
, Paper Moon,
and the Ellington hit tune It Don't Mean A Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing.
The Modernistics are Peter H. Bloom, flute; Mark Leighton, guitar; Ted Powers, guitar, ukulele, tap and vocals; and Pamela Powers, tap and vocals. The four artists have taught and performed extensively in the United States and abroad.
Peter H. Bloom, praised for his "hip, jazzy flute work" (allaboutjazz.com)
, has concertized with jazz and classical ensembles in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand and is featured on more than 40 CDs. He has shared the stage with Charles Neville, Sheila Jordan, Jaki Byard and other notables, and is a veteran of the illustrious Aardvark Jazz Orchestra (44th
season). Mark Leighton is acclaimed as a jazz and classical guitarist, performs across the Northeast, and serves on the faculties of Colby College and St. George's School. His teachers include Robert Sullivan, David Leisner and Sharon Isbin. Ted Powers' career in jazz, blues, and pop includes several years as a solo performer in the south of France and tap-dancing in the U.S. with the legendary Jimmy "Sir Slyde" Mitchell. Pamela Powers has performed and taught in the United States, Germany and England. She studied with Harold Nicholas of the iconic Nicholas Brothers and with renowned Broadway choreographer Charles Hughes.
The Modernistics are managed exclusively by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, Director, telephone 617-776-8778 Visit http://www.americasmusicworks.com/modernistics.html
Email: delamotte-amw at Comcast dot net