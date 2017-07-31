News By Tag
Anderson Trade on Choosing the Right Commercial Carpet Cleaner
Anderson Trade is a national supplier of commercial vacuum, carpet and hard floor cleaners and accessories. They have recently shared some expert advice on the process of choosing a commercial carpet cleaner.
When it comes to commercial carpet cleaners, there is a vast amount of choice and making the right decision can be a real challenge. The good news is that Anderson Trade's experts are on hand to guide buyers towards making the right choice.
Anderson Trade supplies a wide variety of top brand carpet cleaners including Bissell, Orbot, Karcher, Numatic and Vax.
One of the key things to consider, says Anderson Trade, is the area to clean, which will lead to the decision as to whether you need a small, medium or large carpet cleaner. "You will also need to think about the type of floor you need to clean, as there are machines that also work on hard floors as well as carpets", they say. The depth of cleaning required should also be considered.
Small machines tend to be more portable and self-contained. The Bissell Big Green BG10 for example is easy to use and its clean and dirty water tanks are simple to remove. It cleans thoroughly both backwards and forwards thanks to a rotating brush roller.
Medium sized machines such as the Numatic extraction commercial vacuum cleaner range offer greater capacity than the smaller machines. Some of the features of this range include a two-stage bypass motor and specialist pump system with quick release fluid connectors. There's also a 'tank within a tank' system where clean and dirty water are kept within a single, compact container. Buyers can choose from a range of capacities and other features such as upholstery cleaning tools.
In the larger carpet cleaning machine range, you'll find a sophisticated selection of features. The HOS Orbot SprayBorg Orbital Cleaning System, for example, is a multifunction hard floor and carpet cleaner that uses an encapsulation solution to provide deep cleaning for carpets using super-zorb cotton pads, using only small amounts of water and leaving the floor virtually dry. "This is a machine with multifunctional benefits", says Anderson Trade. "With its various tools, you can use it on concrete, tiles, vinyl and terrazzo and marble."
Tailored Advice on Buying the Right Commercial Carpet Cleaner
A major advantage of buying commercial carpet cleaning machines from Anderson Trade is that tailored, individual advice is provided every time, so you can enjoy total reassurance that you are buying precisely what you need.
To view the Anderson Trade range of commercial carpet cleaners visit https://www.anderson-
