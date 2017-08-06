News By Tag
ED HECK - International Pop Artist - Appears on the Next LIVE GingerNewYork TV Show, Manhattan
Leading Artist - ED HECK - Visits Host Ginger Broderick for Conversation on Pop Art & His Upcoming Shows in Germany. RSVP for Studio Audience. Friday, August 18, 2017, Manhattan Neighborhood Network, Spectrum Ch. 34 and 1995, 2pm.
These words often come to mind upon viewing the work of Ed HECK. One is immediately disarmed by the naïve charm of these brightly colored works on canvas. While Ed HECK's hand is painting a singular world — wild with the most vibrant and individual style — his eye is carefully observing the people and the world around him.
A native New Yorker, HECK's career is as paradoxical as the universe he paints. A graduate of the School of Visual Arts, he went on to work at the American Museum of Natural History. His detailed drawings can be found throughout the museum's fossil halls. Although these carefully considered renderings might at first seem at odds with the unique universe of his imagination, they in fact represent two sides of the same coin. While Ed HECK's works on paper and canvas have lost all the excess baggage of detail, they are distilled into an essence that can only be the result of the most focused of study.
His enigmatic canvases were first exhibited in New York City in 1999 and were an instant hit. Interest and demand continue to grow and HECK's work can now be found in galleries around the world. Unique style and mass appeal have forged his reputation as one of the leading pop artists of our time.
Photo Credit: Peter Braune
The lively scribbles of Ed HECK's artwork can barely stay still on the canvas – in fact they haven't. Ed has written and illustrated numerous children's books including Monkey Lost, Big Fish, Little Fish and his own line of board books from Penguin Publishing titled "ED HECK Just Board." His images have been licensed on apparel, home furnishings, dog toys, and a line of Ed HECK luggage and travel accessories.
Bold Lines. Vibrant Colors. Powerful Shapes. The results are unmistakably HECK, and they add up to much more than the sum of their parts. Rarely has an artist said so much with such an economy of brush strokes.
https://www.youtube.com/
For More Information:
Official Website: http://edheck.com
Twitter: @WorldofEdheck
Instagram: @Ed_heck
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Email: info@edheck.com
Telephone: (718) 812-0689
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
