Author David Harris Publishes "Children's" Book For Adults
Mili the Bunny is an incredibly rude, insulting, profanity using, overly aggressive, extremely arrogant, completely narcissistic character that goes out of his way to do and say mean things to other people just for laughs. Mili Volume 1 introduces us to a character that we can relate to as he acts on the impulses that we can only think of for fear of what the world would think of us.
The book, which is perfect for adults who find humor in acting out, is not recommended for children.
A graduate from the University of Central Missouri in Illustration and Design; David Harris illustrates using traditional watercolor painting and focuses on fantasy and children's-book-
The book is available on Amazon.com as well as the publisher's website, http://www.AmazingThingsPress.com.
