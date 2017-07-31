News By Tag
NewFilmmakers LA Premieres Comedy at August 2017 Film Festival
In the third program, NFMLA presents InFocus: Youth Cinema. This marks the LA PREMIERE for "How to Get Girls". The film, from Omri Dorani and Zach Fox, stars a stellar cast including Chris Elliott, Kate Flannery, David Koechner and Chris Kattan.
Con Boys - Directed by Ryan Casselman
A small-time con artist Jimmy is forced to look after his neighbor's little brother Robbie for the day.
Ryan has made numerous shorts. Con Boys was nominated for a Pacific Southwest Emmy Award and also won the San Diego Film Award for Best Actor: Narrative Short Film.
Twenty-Something (Pet Shop Boys) - Directed by Gavin Filipiak
The music video follows the hardships of an ex gang member as he struggles to integrate into society after incarceration.
Mr. Filipiak attended San Diego State University for a B.A. in Television, Film and New Media Production and has worked for Tallgrass Pictures as a senior editor.
Pet Shop Boys have acquired several Grammy nominations and have won an MTV Europe Music Award and the San Diego Film Award for Best Music Video.
Quelle vie! - Directed by Joakim Scheidegger
Remy moves to an old apartment in a building and quickly discovers the challenges he's up against with his new landlord. Will Remy solve his problem?
Joakim attended the Film School of Geneva and received a BA in Filmmaking in 2016. He now works at Microdia SA, teaches at Lausanne Film School and is a director at Sigma PROD.
Plastic Ankles - Directed by TKHS
A day in the life of Marlon, a man convicted for a crime he didn't commit, struggling with his inner battles and unclear memories.
The film's star, Tanay Chheda (Marlon) won multiple Awards pertaining to his performance in the Oscar winning film, Slumdog Millionaire.
833 - Directed by Vijay D. Varu
Running late for work, an out of breath Jake begins a journey towards enlightenment and self-discovery.
Vijay D. Varu is a writer-director, British born and from Indian descent. He is a BA (Hons) graduate of Film & Television Production from the University of Westminster.
Kinesthesia - Directed by Jesse Atlas
A supernatural dance short featuring the fictional Paulo Saramago's retelling of his memories, an old dance recital.
Featuring the choreography of Travis Wall, Teddy Forance and Nick Lazzarini from Dancing with the Stars, along with Bradley Fischer of HBO's Westworld portraying Mr. Paulo Saramago.
Jesse Atlas wrote the sci-fi love story Record/Play which screened at NFMLA, Sundance and the LA Film Festival. After its festival circuit, the short received a feature adaptation development deal from Focus Features.
The Cage - Directed by Ricky Staub
The story of a teenage basketball player's survival on Philly's streets that entangle him with violence, anger and death.
The Cage was awarded a Gold Young Director Award. The Young Director Award is organized by Commercial Film Producers of Europe (CFP-E).
Ricky's production company, Neighborhood Film, works with former inmates in an effort to connect them with career opportunities in entertainment. The company is known for their work with brands such as Nike, Google and Coca-Cola.
Come Here Often? - Directed by Morgan Dameron
Three vignettes in the same sleepy bar about romance, friendship and taking chances.
Morgan Dameron was born and raised in Kansas City. She received a scholarship to USC School of Cinematic Arts. She has worked on Star Trek Into Darkness, Westworld and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Irving - Directed by Rebecca Feldman
A Brooklyn curmudgeon receives a surprise visit from a British gentleman claiming to be his son.
The film's star, Kevin Chamberlin, can be seen in The Emoji Movie and Road to Perdition among many others. Casting Director Sara Isaacson has cast for Scream: The TV Series, The Mentalist and Fringe.
The Singing Bones - Directed by Danishka Esterhazy
Adapted from the story by celebrated author Francesca Lia Block, The Singing Bones is a modern dark fairy tale.
Danishka was born in Canada and won Women in Film's Kodak New Vision award in 2008. She is currently developing Jagged Winter, which won the Best Screenplay Award at The Vancouver International Women in Film Festival.
Real Artists - Directed by Cameo Wood
In the near future, a young animator is offered what should be her dream job. But when she discovers the truth of the modern 'creative' process, she must make a hard choice about her passion for film.
Cameo Wood, founder of Charming Stranger Films, wrote and directed the short which is based on Ken Liu's short story.
Waste - Directed by Justine Raczkiewicz
Roger lives a grim and detached life, picking up medical waste for a living, but looks forward to his evening conversations with his quirky roommate and foodie, Olive.
Justine graduated from Columbia University with a BA in Theater, Philosophy and Anthropology. She has worked on major productions such as The Pyramid, Inglorious Basterds and Horns.
How to Get Girls - Directed by Omri Dorani and Zach Fox
In this teen comedy, an awkward high schooler takes advantage of his childhood best friend's newly developed good looks in order to gain popularity and get girls.
Zach and Omri's stellar script allowed these filmmakers to enlist comedy veterans Chris Elliott, Kate Flannery, David Koechner and Chris Kattan. Zach has created a TV pilot for DisneyXD. Omri previously produced the feature film Funny Man and is a graduate of The Art Institute of California-Los Angeles.
South Park Center is the Presenting Venue Sponsor of NewFilmmakers LA. Supporters include FilmLA, SAG-AFTRA, Entertainment Partners, Variety Magazine and TheWrap.
For additional information:
Media Contact
Larry Laboe
Executive Director - NewFilmmakers Los Angeles
323-521-7385
***@nfmla.org
