News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Author Julie L. Casey publishes third book in the Teenage Survivalist series
Julie Casey lives in a rural area near St. Joseph, Missouri, with her husband, Jonn Casey, a science teacher, and their three youngest sons. After teaching preschool for fifteen years, she has been homeschooling her four sons for ten years. Julie has Bachelor of Science degrees in education and computer programming and has written five books. She enjoys historical reenacting, wildlife rehabilitation, teaching her children, and writing books that capture the imaginations of young people.
All three books in the series portray the aftermath of a catastrophic coronal mass ejection (CME) in the lives of the teenage protagonists and their families. On PF (Power Failure) Day, a huge electromagnetic surge from the sun destroys the power grids and civilization, as we know it. No one had ever thought about how much they depended on electrical power, but now, without it, they are plunged into survival mode. Without electricity there is no communication, no modern conveniences, and soon, no modern means of transportation, as the reserves of refined gasoline run dry. Worse still is the failure of the water and sewer systems, the impossibility of getting food and supplies to people living in cities, and the deaths of millions of people from starvation, disease, and lack of medical care. The books depict the same disaster, but with different main characters in vastly different settings. The characters' lives intersect near the end of all three stories.
The first two books in the Teenage Survivalist series, How I Became a Teenage Survivalist and Time Lost: Teenage Survivalist II, contrast best case/worst case scenarios in a survival situation: Book I takes place on a farm in the Midwest, where resources for survival are readily available, and Book II takes place in the middle of Kansas City, where resources are severely limited and fought over.
In Book III, Ice Queen: Teenage Survivalist III, mental health and addiction greatly impact the struggle to survive. Taylor knows what it takes to survive; she's been surviving on her own as long as she can remember while her parents alternated between drug-induced catatonia, rehab, and jail. But does she have what it takes to survive the failure of the world's power grids, her parent's and older brother's painful withdrawal from drugs, and the emergence of the mental diseases the drugs had been masking for years?
The book is available on Amazon.com as well as the publisher's website, http://www.amazingthingspress.com.
Find out more at http://www.TeenageSurvivalist.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 06, 2017