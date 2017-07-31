News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Ninety Years of Key Decisions to Preserve Monterey's History" Lecture on Thursday, August 24, 2017
Old Monterey Foundation to Hold its second free lecture sponsored by The Marcia F. Devoe Fund of the Community Foundation.
AT A GLANCE:
What: "Ninety Years of Key Decisions to Preserve Monterey's History"
Monterey, described as California's most historic city, has been preserved through the impassioned efforts of its surrounding community. Individuals, organizations and governments have all played a role in its preservation. Join us for this discussion by community leaders who have participated in many of these achievements and challenges.
Following the lecture, Larry Chavez, President of Monterey History and Art Association (MHAA) will give a brief overview of the future of MHAA. Bill Wojtkowski, President of the Old Monterey Foundation Board of Directors, will present a short overview of improvements planned for the Lower Presidio Historic Park.
About the Presenters
Kip Hudson
Since 1968, Kip has been involved with community organizations and city government including the Monterey Peninsula College Foundation, Community Foundation for Monterey County, Leadership Monterey Peninsula, Old Monterey Foundation, Monterey Planning Commission and MHAA. She has also been a consultant and facilitator for non-profit boards and government groups, working on organizational issues.
Mary Wright
Mary has lived in Monterey County since 1976. She retired from a 25-year career with California State Parks as the Chief Deputy Director and was the District Superintendent of the Monterey District. Mary has served on the California Advisory Board of the Trust for Public Lands, The Elkhorn Slough Foundation, Save the Redwoods League and is past chair of the Community Foundation for Monterey County.
When: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 6:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m.
Where: Irvine Auditorium, McCone Building, MIIS; 499 Pierce Street, Monterey
Free Admission - Reception to follow
For more information, call (831) 346-3030 (tel:(831)%20346-
OldMontereyFoundation.org.
The lectures are very popular so attendees are urged to come early to secure a seat.
This lecture is suitable for ages 9 and up.
About Old Monterey Foundation
The Old Monterey Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was formed on February 14, 2011, with the specific mission and purpose of promoting, supporting and enhancing the artistic, cultural and historic environment of historic Downtown Monterey, California. The group is well known for their work with the Art-in-the-Adobes event that was held from 2011-2013 as well as other fundraisers, lectures and events. Its private/public partnership with the City of Monterey heralds a new way of doing public business in a State strapped to find funds for park operations and expansions.
The Lower Presidio Historic Park, described as "The Most Historically Significant Site on the West Coast" and "One of the Most Beautiful Places in Monterey", is on its way to becoming a true historic public park to be enjoyed by locals and visitors. Old Monterey Foundation, in cooperation with the City of Monterey, has raised initial funds to begin Phase One of the project to enhance and restore this historic 25.3-acre site and is now seeking public donations to help complete Phase One of the $680,000 project.
The Lower Presidio Historic Park is one of the least-visited historic parks in the area due to some confusion about whether the public is allowed in the area. Situated in a "hidden in plain sight" location, the Park can be found above Pacific Street at the Lighthouse Curve in Downtown Monterey. The park features spectacular views of the Monterey Bay and Harbor and will become a jewel of the City of Monterey's park system. There is current on-going work to raise funds to restore and enhance this 25.3 acre park with incredible views of the Monterey Bay. Old Monterey Foundation is seeking additional funds to go along the two trails, and for historic signs, park benches and more.
Old Monterey Foundation invites everyone to become members of "Friends of the Lower Presidio" at www.oldmontereyfoundation.org and make tax-deductible donations to more quickly restore the park.
The City of Monterey Outreach Office produced an informative short video about the Lower Presidio Historic Park and its significance to California and American history: https://
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse