 
News By Tag
* Washington mortgage
* Reverse mortgage Seattle
* Reverse mortgage Bellingham
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mortgage
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bellingham
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
654321
July 2017
31


Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses 15 & 30 Year Refinancing Loans

 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Aug. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you and your family recently been through the home buying process? It may have taken you longer than you expected, but you have finally found something that meets everybody's needs. Unfortunately, that euphoria can quickly die down when you realize how complicated the financial side of the equation can be. However, with some help from Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans, you can sift through your options and pick what makes the most sense in your situation.

When it's time to refinance a home, many people struggle between a 15-year and 30-year loan option. A 15-year loan will have a lower interest rate, and will be paid off in half the time. And, a 30-year loan will be easier to obtain, and will require lower payments throughout the process. Marie Bjornson can help you figure out which positives line up better with your needs.

Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.wa-mortgage.com or call (360) 676-9600.
End
Source:Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Washington mortgage, Reverse mortgage Seattle, Reverse mortgage Bellingham
Industry:Mortgage
Location:Bellingham - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share