Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses 15 & 30 Year Refinancing Loans
When it's time to refinance a home, many people struggle between a 15-year and 30-year loan option. A 15-year loan will have a lower interest rate, and will be paid off in half the time. And, a 30-year loan will be easier to obtain, and will require lower payments throughout the process. Marie Bjornson can help you figure out which positives line up better with your needs.
Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.
