Thurston Mills Host "Road To Hollywood" National Talent Competition

In the Spirit Entertainment ® Foundation presents "Road To Hollywood" Regional Winners Compete for the National Title

Antoinette Titus

-- In the Spirit Entertainment®Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to empowering the Arts, and improving overall (physical, mental health, literacy and wellness both nationally and internationally. Our Foundation put together health based awareness and Arts events.In the Spirit Entertainment ® Foundation National Finals Talent Competition will be held in Hollywood, California! The competition is a Free of entry one-day event scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Penthouse of NoHo located at 5259 Lankershim Blvd, Suite C, North Hollywood, CA 91601 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The event is hosted by Los Angeles CaliforniaOver the past 18 months, we have searched three of the four regions around the country for independent artists with various talents such as acting, dancing, musical renditions, poetry, comedy, spoken-word, singing, and other talents. The winners from the other three regions (Atlanta, Dallas and Detroit) have been selected and will be competing along with the West region contestants to be crowned the winner of the In the Spirit Entertainment®Foundation National Talent Competition.Celebrity panel of judges that have joined this event, Natasha Ward-Casting Director, Steven Norfleet-Actor, Dancer, Corey Jones-Entertainment Attorney, Khaliq Glover-Grammy winning engineer, Celebrity DJ-Actor Teck Holmes will be spinning great music, Custom Clothier Malcolm Staples is in the house with his celebrity styles for the Host and the President of the Foundation, Fashion designers Tina Summers label, and , My Hair is Art will bring still models and fashion, Chef Denise Smith of House of Mini desserts will cater red-carpet guest, DJ Double Vision will greet you on the red-carpet. Sickle cell awareness is September "What-v Da Count" Farron Dozier of; LA Talk Live will educate on Sickle Cell. Raven Blair Glover from "Talk Show Maven" on the red-carpet, Andrea Jasmine Red-Carpet host.Event details and to donate to the Arts, Free event, Get your TicketsHttp://www.inthespiritcompetition.com