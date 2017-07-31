Asian objects and items from the Western culture will be sold at an East Meets West Auction Aug. 25

A colorful cloisonné tripod censer of three enameled cranes and a wonderfully rendered oil portrait attributed to the French artist Jean Paul Laurens (1838-1921) are expected top lots in Converse Auctions' upcoming East Meets West Auction, Aug. 25.

-- A colorful cloisonné tripod censer of three enameled cranes is expected to bring $3,000-$5,000 and a wonderfully rendered oil portrait attributed to the French artist Jean Paul Laurens (1838-1921) carries an estimate of $2,000-$3,000 in Converse Auctions' next East Meets West Sale, an online-only auction scheduled for Friday, August 25starting at 9 am EDT.Those are just two items in a 475-lot auction where Asian objects will be sold prior to items from the Western culture – hence the title East Meets West. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com, as well as through the Converse Auctions website, at converseauctions.com, plus via Google Play (for Android) and the App Store (for iPhone).The more than 250 Eastern lots will come up for bid beginning at 9 am. These will include antique bronze Buddha statues and censers, fine antique cloisonné, jade carvings, zitan and huanghuali furniture, porcelain vases and panels, paintings, thangkas, kesi embroidery, screens, brush pots, ink stones and swords, many from local estates and collections.The Western lots – over 200 in number – will be sold starting no earlier than 3 pm (all times are Eastern). These will feature fine paintings and prints, fine gold and diamond estate jewelry, Native American silver, watches and clocks, antique silver and coins, vintage clothing, porcelain (including a Sevres lamp and a Belleek basket) and a group of tribal masks, statues and weapons.To say the auction will have diversity would be an understatement. Items will range from aprint by French artist Louis Icart (1880-1950), signed and numbered (est. $1,000-$1,500);a 1900 US Liberty $20 gold coin (est. $2,000-$4,000);a 19century Mende figure, 23 ½ inches tall, collected my missionaries around 1940 (est. $400-$600); and an Iranian throw rug displaying a blue and pink geometric pattern, 42 inches by 60 inches (est. $300-$500).In the 9 ½ inch tall cloisonné triple crane censer, each of the three cranes is shown holding a ruyi in its beak. The birds' elaborate plumage is enameled in bright gradated colors, with wire shapes simulating different kinds of feathers. The cranes' feet fit into holes on the base for support. The lid is pierced with cloud forms and the censer base is a tripod lotus pedestal under a top platform.The portrait attributed to Laurens depicts an unknown sitter (presumably a man of property) and is academically painted. In it, the gentleman's arms are crossed and he's standing in front of Art Nouveau style wallpaper of birds and flowers. The frame (33 ¼ inches by 37 ½ inches) is elaborate and heavy in gold leaf, wood and plaster.The Eastern session will be a veritable feast for fans of Asian objects. A rare, elaborate Chinese Qian Long presentation long sword (35 ½ inches in length) with a carved jade hilt, filigreed embellishments in gold gilt and an inlaid wooden scabbard, should realize $5,000-$8,000;while a gold gilt bronze and Buddha, 11 ¼ inches tall and shown seated in a full lotus position, wearing robes in a floral cloisonné pattern in turquoise and edged in burgundy, should hit $1,000-$1,500.A Qing carved zitan painting table with ornately carved legs and skirtings of dragons, flaming pearls and clouds, with the feet carved as waves, large at 77 inches by 37 inches by 34 inches, has an estimate of $3,000-$5,000;and a rectangular white jade censer, translucent and highly polished, with two square pierced handles and four cylindrical legs, should make $2,000-$4,000.A pair of huanghuali cabinets comprising three shelves sitting atop a double-door cabinet, with a low riser on the shelves made of carved spindles, 35 ¼ inches tall, has an estimate of $2,000-$4,000;while a lovely huanghuali jewelry chest with a lid that opens up and two doors below (inside the drawers are two over one), should command $800-$1,200.A huge famille rose bowl with interior panels that alternate between domestic scenes and scholars' items under a floral border, and an exterior that repeats the themes of the interior, is expected to go for $1,000-$1,500;and large and rare Beleek woven porcelain basket, a fine example of the delicate artistry for which this Irish company is known, should fetch $200-$400.Asian jewelry lots will feature an 18K jade ring with facing open-jawed dragons clasping the center stone with their extended claws and the back of the shank engraved to mimic overlapping dragon tails (est. $800-$1,200);and a vintage sterling and 14K bow pin with a green jade bezel set scarab in the center of the pin surmounted by five gold petals, circa 1940s (est. $500-$800).The East session will also include a group of five kesis, with estimates ranging from $800-$6,000;and eleven thangkas, with estimates ranging from $300-$1,200. Kesis are Chinese silk tapestries woven in a pictorial design (the word kesi means "cut silk"). Thangkas are Tibetan Buddhist paintings on cotton, or silk applique, usually depicting a Buddhist deity or scene.On to the West, where the offerings are equally wonderful. A nine-tube, 96-inch-tall Herschede grandfather clock that chimes either Westminster or Whittington on the quarter hour and strikes on the hour, with a plaque revealing it was given as a Christmas present in 1916, has an estimate of $1,000-$1,500. Also, a nicely weathered baseball signed by members of the 1927 Cincinnati Reds team, which finished fifth in the National League, should finish at $800-$1,200.For more information about Converse Auctions and the internet-only Spring East Meets West Auction planned for Friday, August 25, please visit www.converseauctions.com.