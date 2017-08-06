News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Evie Irwin produces & narrates A Letter from Paris, Mrs Duchesney's Mystery in the Stamp Market
A new audio book by Evie Irwin, an accomplished voice actress with 26 years experience in all aspects of broadcasting, performing and audio production, who has enjoyed an extensive radio and TV career as an announcer and newscaster.
Evie's classically-
Her most recent audio book took her on an intriguing adventure to France in the novel by author Peggy Kopman-Owens, A Letter from Paris, Mrs. Duchesney's Mystery in the Stamp Market, an engaging, romantic mystery full of twists and turns, taking place in the hot summer during the six weeks of les grandes vacances in Paris…a delightfully fun and thoroughly entertaining drama!
Evie Irwin has managed her company, e.v. productions, a professional voice-over imagining service since 1994, serving her clients from a private, state-of-the-
Contact
Evie Irwin
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 06, 2017