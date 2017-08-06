 
News By Tag
* Author Peggy Kopman-Owens
* Audio Book
* Narrator Evie Irwin
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
654321
July 2017
31


Evie Irwin produces & narrates A Letter from Paris, Mrs Duchesney's Mystery in the Stamp Market

A new audio book by Evie Irwin, an accomplished voice actress with 26 years experience in all aspects of broadcasting, performing and audio production, who has enjoyed an extensive radio and TV career as an announcer and newscaster.
 
 
© Evie Irwin
© Evie Irwin
NEW YORK - Aug. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Evie Irwin has produced and narrated the latest audio book in the PARIS MYSTERIES collection written by Peggy Kopman-Owens, A Letter from Paris, Mrs. Duchesney's Mystery in the Stamp Market, set for release August 2017 at Audible, Amazon, & iTunes.

Evie's classically-trained voice has been described as "professional, articulate, refined, resonant, smooth, sophisticated, and easy to listen to, with a sexy confidence and natural poise." As a narrator, Evie Irwin has the rare talent for understanding and interpreting the essence of plot and character, creating a picture with words and an intimate mood with her voice.

Her most recent audio book took her on an intriguing adventure to France in the novel by author Peggy Kopman-Owens, A Letter from Paris, Mrs. Duchesney's Mystery in the Stamp Market, an engaging, romantic mystery full of twists and turns, taking place in the hot summer during the six weeks of les grandes vacances in Paris…a delightfully fun and thoroughly entertaining drama!

Evie Irwin has managed her company, e.v. productions, a professional voice-over imagining service since 1994, serving her clients from a private, state-of-the-art digital recording studio. Follow Evie: Twitter@EvieIrwin_VoPro, Facebook@evieirwin.vopro Website: http://www.e-v-productions.com.

Contact
Evie Irwin
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Author Peggy Kopman-Owens, Audio Book, Narrator Evie Irwin
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 06, 2017
PKOBOOKS LLC News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share