Evie Irwin produces & narrates A Letter from Paris, Mrs Duchesney's Mystery in the Stamp Market

-- Evie Irwin has produced and narrated the latest audio book in the PARIS MYSTERIES collection written by Peggy Kopman-Owens, A Letter from Paris, Mrs. Duchesney's Mystery in the Stamp Market, set for release August 2017 at Audible, Amazon, & iTunes.Evie's classically-trained voice has been described as "professional, articulate, refined, resonant, smooth, sophisticated, and easy to listen to, with a sexy confidence and natural poise." As a narrator, Evie Irwin has the rare talent for understanding and interpreting the essence of plot and character, creating a picture with words and an intimate mood with her voice.Her most recent audio book took her on an intriguing adventure to France in the novel by author Peggy Kopman-Owens, A Letter from Paris, Mrs. Duchesney's Mystery in the Stamp Market, an engaging, romantic mystery full of twists and turns, taking place in the hot summer during the six weeks of les grandes vacances in Paris…a delightfully fun and thoroughly entertaining drama!Evie Irwin has managed her company, e.v. productions, a professional voice-over imagining service since 1994, serving her clients from a private, state-of-the-art digital recording studio. Follow Evie: Twitter@EvieIrwin_VoPro, Facebook@evieirwin.vopro Website: http://www.e- v-productions.com