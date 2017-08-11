 
News By Tag
* Abu Dhabi
* Dalma Mall
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Abu Dhabi
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
654321
July 2017
31


The Power Rangers Mega Force At Dalma Mall

 
DUBAI, UAE - Aug. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- THE POWER RANGERS MEGA FORCEat DALMA MALL

Event: The Power Rangers Mega Force

Location: Dalma Mall

Date: 11 August 2017

Time: 5:00 pm to 10:30pm

Abu Dhabi is set for its most exciting, fun and show-packed summer season to date and Dalma Mall will light up with mega blockbuster entertainment!

Gear up for a power-packed evening of entertainment with "The Power Rangers Mega Force" and the Roaming Mime Artists, where you get to meet your Super Power Friends between 5:00 pm and 10:30 pm on 11th August 2017 inDalma Mall.

The Power Rangers Mega Force event is part of the Abu Dhabi Tourism & Cultural Authority's Abu Dhabi Summer Season 2017 promotion campaign (ADSS) and is part of the 4th of the 5 weekly draws to win one of the 5 BMW cars.

It's time to brighten up your photo albums with some memorable moments at Dalma Mall.

Dalma Mall is steadily gaining recognition from the local community and visitors of Abu Dhabi. Prominently situated on the Abu Dhabi–Tarif–Al Ain highway, in close proximity to the heart of Emirate, Dalma Mall is one of Abu Dhabi's shopping and tourist destination providing a rich blend of retail and dining, including over 425 stores and more than 50 restaurants.

For more information, visit www.dalmamall.ae
End
Source:VOKALZ
Email:***@vokalz.com
Posted By:***@vokalz.com Email Verified
Tags:Abu Dhabi, Dalma Mall
Industry:Retail
Location:Dubai - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR & Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share