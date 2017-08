The Power Rangers Mega Force At Dalma Mall

End

-- THE POWER RANGERS MEGA FORCEat DALMA MALLEvent: The Power Rangers Mega ForceLocation: Dalma MallDate: 11 August 2017Time: 5:00 pm to 10:30pmAbu Dhabi is set for its most exciting, fun and show-packed summer season to date and Dalma Mall will light up with mega blockbuster entertainment!Gear up for a power-packed evening of entertainment with "The Power Rangers Mega Force" and the Roaming Mime Artists, where you get to meet your Super Power Friends between 5:00 pm and 10:30 pm on 11th August 2017 inDalma Mall.The Power Rangers Mega Force event is part of the Abu Dhabi Tourism & Cultural Authority's Abu Dhabi Summer Season 2017 promotion campaign (ADSS) and is part of the 4of the 5 weekly draws to win one of the 5 BMW cars.It's time to brighten up your photo albums with some memorable moments at Dalma Mall.Dalma Mall is steadily gaining recognition from the local community and visitors of Abu Dhabi. Prominently situated on the Abu Dhabi–Tarif–Al Ain highway, in close proximity to the heart of Emirate, Dalma Mall is one of Abu Dhabi's shopping and tourist destination providing a rich blend of retail and dining, including over 425 stores and more than 50 restaurants.For more information, visit www.dalmamall.ae