The Power Rangers Mega Force At Dalma Mall
Event: The Power Rangers Mega Force
Location: Dalma Mall
Date: 11 August 2017
Time: 5:00 pm to 10:30pm
Abu Dhabi is set for its most exciting, fun and show-packed summer season to date and Dalma Mall will light up with mega blockbuster entertainment!
Gear up for a power-packed evening of entertainment with "The Power Rangers Mega Force" and the Roaming Mime Artists, where you get to meet your Super Power Friends between 5:00 pm and 10:30 pm on 11th August 2017 inDalma Mall.
The Power Rangers Mega Force event is part of the Abu Dhabi Tourism & Cultural Authority's Abu Dhabi Summer Season 2017 promotion campaign (ADSS) and is part of the 4th of the 5 weekly draws to win one of the 5 BMW cars.
It's time to brighten up your photo albums with some memorable moments at Dalma Mall.
Dalma Mall is steadily gaining recognition from the local community and visitors of Abu Dhabi.
For more information, visit www.dalmamall.ae
