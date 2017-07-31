News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tabeer Tourism Is Set To Bring Dreams To Life With Its Georgia Holiday Package
Tabeer Tourism announced its bestselling holiday package to Georgia for its frequent customers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha – all on first come-first serve basis.
A fully inclusive package has been designed by the holidays department of the company, upon arrival of Eid-ul-Adha in the month of September. The package is said to cover everything, starting from Hotel accommodations and flights to airport transfers and tours.
It was revealed that around 65% of their holiday sales are through the sale of their budget friendly and cost effective Georgia holiday packages. Realizing the need and craze of the residents about this Caucasus country, Tabeer decided to bring about the best rates in the market, both for their loyal customers as well as the new ones.
With over 16 other destinations, covering Eurasian countries like Armenia, Turkey and Azerbaijan to Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore with the cherry on the top with the best island countries in the world – Maldives, Seychelles and Mauritius; Tabeer Tourism caters to the budget travelers with their inexpensive packages.
To learn more about holiday packages and bookings, follow @TabeerTourism on social media sites or directly visit <a href="https://
Media Contact
Syed Ali
syed@tabeertours.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse