Quick Pick Movers ownership changes for the first time since inception
A Melbourne removalist company, Quick Pick Movers has been run for over ten years by the Theodoropoulos family has been sold to the Horwitz family.
ROWVILLE VIC, Australia - Aug. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Quick Pick Movers was started over a decade ago in Melbourne by the founder and professional furniture removalist Nick, together with the support of his family.
Quick Pick movers have always been based on high levels of customer service, value for money and assisting Melbourne clients with stress free furniture moves.
In June 2017 Nick sold Quick Pick Movers to Adam and his family. Quick Pick Movers continues to service Melbourne clients with their furniture removal needs and continues to maintain its focus on high levels of customer service.
Proudly located in Rowville, and servicing Melbourne and Victoria with their Piano and Pool Table moving needs.
Nick is still involved in the business as a proud founder who mentors Adam, the new business owner to build the best, most trusted and professional removalist business in Melbourne.
Together Nick and Adam will take Quick Pick Movers interstate so all Australian clients can enjoy a stress free move.
