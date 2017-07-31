News By Tag
Style Education Launches Art Contest Submit Your Kid's Artwork for the Chance to Win the Event
Style Education Submit Your Kid's Artwork for the Style With Purpose Art Contest StyleEducation.us/Art
•Get involved & Get excited
•Sign up & login @ StyleEducation.com/
•Submit your kids artwork
Important Contest Details:
How much time do I have to enter?
We'll be accepting submissions from August 1 – 22nd .
When will the winners be announced?
Winners will be announced on or before September 1, 2017.
What are the prizes?
2 free movie tickets & your artwork on one of our t-shirts for our Style Education Kids line.
Note: The image does not need to be square. The narrowest measurement must meet the minimum size requirements. Acceptable artwork can either be digital or hand drawn on a white background. Digital artwork must be saved in either .jpg or .png formats. File size must be no larger than 10MB in size. File dimensions must be at least 1,200 pixels wide by 1,200 pixels tall (23 inches by 23 inches at 72 dpi – 840mm by 840mm at 72 dpi).
Sign Up: Style Education Submit Your Kid's Artwork for the Style With Purpose Art Contest: https://StyleEducation.us/
* Due to the high volume of participants and limited resources, Style Education is unable to contact every participant to provide contest updates. Winners only will be contacted directly.
Contact
Style Education StyleEducation.us
Style Education Style With Purpose Art Contest
***@styleeducation.us
End
