Style Education Launches Art Contest Submit Your Kid's Artwork for the Chance to Win the Event

-- Style Education Submit Your Kid's Artwork for the Style With Purpose Art Contest. Sign up & Submit your kid's art we review each piece of art before it is published on the website or designed for apparel. This process could take up to 21 days. Only kids under the age of 18 can participate. Parents or Legal Guardians may sign up to submit art work on behalf of their kids.•Get involved & Get excited•Sign up & login @ StyleEducation.com/Art•Submit your kids artworkHow much time do I have to enter?We'll be accepting submissions from August 1 – 22nd .When will the winners be announced?Winners will be announced on or before September 1, 2017.What are the prizes?2 free movie tickets & your artwork on one of our t-shirts for our Style Education Kids line.Acceptable artwork can either be digital or hand drawn on a white background. Digital artwork must be saved in either .jpg or .png formats. File size must be no larger than 10MB in size. File dimensions must be at least 1,200 pixels wide by 1,200 pixels tall (23 inches by 23 inches at 72 dpi – 840mm by 840mm at 72 dpi).Style Education Submit Your Kid's Artwork for the Style With Purpose Art Contest: https://StyleEducation.us/ Art