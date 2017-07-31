Powerful New Career Management Book to Move Women into Executive Leadership

Leadership Self-Transformation: 52 Career-Defining Questions Every High-Achieving Women Must Answer New Book By Margaret Spence

Leadership Self-Transformation: 52 Career Defining Questions For Women WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Every woman knows that few are chosen and even fewer advance into executive leadership. In this powerful life-changing book, executive coach Margaret Spence asks high-achieving women 52 provocative questions to clarify their career and leadership vision. Leadership Self-Transformation isn't about changing who you are. It is about aligning who you are with what you do. Available now on



High-potential women executives must be reminded that Human Resources is not there to help you navigate your career. You must define your aspiration, solidify your career goals, and clearly articulate your action plan. You cannot lead until you get clear about yourself; you can't get clear until you're willing to ask yourself bold questions like:



• Question #4: What would you say your career preparing you to do?



• Question #6: Are you loyal without a reason for your loyalty?



• Question #10: What are you afraid of?



• Question #18: What connects your passion, purpose, and value?



• Question #35: Who are you without the label of your job title?



Leadership Self-Transformation is the inner work women must do on themselves in preparation for the next level of career advancement – it's the career coach you always wanted to help you prepare a path to success. Read the First Three Chapters on our website -



Book Information:



Paperback: 250 pages



Publisher: DCRC Training Group Press; First edition (August 1, 2017)



Language: English



ISBN-10: 0978940733



ISBN-13: 978-0978940737



Product Dimensions: 5.5 x 0.6 x 8.5 inches - Price $21.95



Book is Available on Amazon Now -



The ideal book for career management, empowering women to embrace leadership roles, stop women from self-sabotage and creating ownership for career advancement.



About the Author:



Margaret Spence is on a mission to disrupt the leaky leadership development pipeline by empowering high-achieving women to manage their careers effectively. To increase the number of women in key executive leadership roles, we must move women from empowerment to strategic action. Women can no longer arrive at the front door and lose their identity, vision and leadership aspiration because they are loyally waiting their turn. Margaret founded the Employee to CEO Project – A community to support women's advancement beyond middle management. Her seminal book, From Workers' Comp Claimant to Valued Employee, lead the revolution to value injured and disabled employee in the workforce. Her new book,



