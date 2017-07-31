 
Aug 9th is Beethoven Shreds Day - Revolutionary ShredClassical Great Kat Album

"Beethoven Shreds" features the blistering, unmatched Shred Metal Guitar AND Violin Virtuosity of The Great Kat
 
 
Aug 9th is Beethoven Shreds Day - Revolutionary ShredClassical Great Kat Album
Aug 9th is Beethoven Shreds Day - Revolutionary ShredClassical Great Kat Album
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- AUG. 9th is "BEETHOVEN SHREDS" DAY!
Revolutionary ShredClassical Great Kat Album Released on Aug. 9, 2011!
http://www.greatkat.com

REVIEW COPIES available for The Great Kat's "BEETHOVEN SHREDS" CD featuring Beethoven's "5th Symphony. "The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee" & more.
Request your free review copy, contact Karen Thomas, Thomas PR karent@thomas-pr.com

"Beethoven Shreds" features the blistering, unmatched Shred Metal Guitar AND Violin Virtuosity of The Great Kat, World's Fastest Guitar-Violin Shredder/Juilliard Grad Violin Virtuoso/"Top 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time" (Guitar One Magazine), shredding Beethoven's 5th, Paganini's 24th Caprice, Bach's Brandenburg Concerto #3, Flight of the Bumble-Bee & more!

RAVE REVIEWS:
"For those who enjoyed the carnival ride of Beethoven Shreds should have no problem putting Kat's statue alongside the greats" - Houston Press
"The Great Kat. Beethoven Shreds. This is definitely my favorite classical speed metal record of the year." - IGN
"The Great Kat's shred histrionics take Beethoven's Fifth to a whole new level."- Total Guitar Magazine
http://www.greatkat.com/beethovenshreds/beethovenshreds.html

Available at
Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Beethoven-Shreds/35194527
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethoven-shreds/id453271734
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/3Wp5fHbXwUCi0FItGY9tW0
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Beethoven-Shreds-Great-Kat/dp/B0055V0G9E
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/beethoven-shreds-the-great-kat/22495728
& more
http://www.greatkat.com

World's Fastest Guitar-Violin Shredder, The Great Kat SHREDS "The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee"! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGUQyKBMklA



"Beethoven Shreds" Album Photos:
Front: http://www.greatkat.com/08/beethovenshreds/beethovenshredscd.jpg
Back: http://www.greatkat.com/08/beethovenshreds/beethovenshredsback.jpg
Happy Birthday "Beethoven Shreds" http://www.greatkat.com/08/beethovenshreds/beethovensbirthday126logo4.jpg

#1 on AMAZON JAPAN'S "COOK" VIDEO CHART:
THE GREAT KAT'S NEW "CHEF GREAT KAT COOKS BEETHOVEN'S MACARONI AND CHEESE" http://amzn.to/2tHYpXq

WATCH "CHEF GREAT KAT" VIDEO Free on AMAZON PRIME:
AMAZON U.S.: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0741T1278
U.K.: https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/aw/d/B0741TFKQ9
GERMANY: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0741SNV1B
JAPAN: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0741PLMSF

The Great Kat's BLISTERING Guitar/Violin Opus BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY":
Spotify:  https://open.spotify.com/track/249pl3T62698RZgSuMc4fo
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethovens-fifth-symphony/id453271734?i=453271768

NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini, Chef Great Kat, Beethoven, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com

About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS" (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini, UPDATING Classical Music for the FUTURE with VIRTUOSITY, SPEED, POWER & OUTRAGEOUS PERSONA!

Contact:
Karen Thomas, Thomas Public Relations, Inc: karent@thomas-pr.com 631-549-7578 http://www.greatkat.com

Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108
Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katherineviolinguitar/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/KthomasPR
Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias=aps&field-keywords=%22great+kat%22&rh=i:aps,k:%22great+kat%22
The Great Kat is Distributed Worldwide by MVD Entertainment Group https://mvdb2b.com/?site_id=label&vendor=THOMAS
Source:Thomas PR
Email:***@thomas-pr.com Email Verified
