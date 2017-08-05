News By Tag
Apartment Renters Getting Threats and Living Nightmare by Southern California Property Management
Tenants Feeling Discriminated and Retaliated by Sherman Oaks based Property Management.
EE, AL & AV, very good tenants and paying their rent on time each month are living a nightmare due to the fact that they're getting threats from a law office of Felman, Daggenhurts & El Dabe on behalf of (LBPM) a property management in Southern California San Fernando Valley areas who is not an acredited member of Better Business Bureaus.
Since the new property owner purchased the compley, he hired the worst property management in San Fernando Valley that does not fix things at the tenants units neither take care of the property.
The tenants have filed a complaint with the LA Housing and Community Investment Department for failure and violations of the Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO).
Also tenants feel this is retaliation which is against the city of LA Housing and Community Investment Department. Also tenants been discriminated because they speak Spanish to the property management staff that may have mental issues.
Tenants knows their rights and knows the landlord obligations to them. Tenants will utilized any resourches to stop this kind of retaliation and discrimination.
At this time, tenants law office is looking to the letters and will reply to the law office.
