 
News By Tag
* LBPM
* LBPM Property Management
* Rent Control
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
54321
July 2017
3130

Apartment Renters Getting Threats and Living Nightmare by Southern California Property Management

Tenants Feeling Discriminated and Retaliated by Sherman Oaks based Property Management.
 
 
Letter from Felman, Daggenhurts & El Dabe on behal
Letter from Felman, Daggenhurts & El Dabe on behal
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- This is something that keeps happening in Los Angeles. Property investors buy properties and then want to make huge profits.

EE, AL & AV, very good tenants and paying their rent on time each month are living a nightmare due to the fact that they're getting threats from a law office of Felman, Daggenhurts & El Dabe on behalf of (LBPM) a property management in Southern California San Fernando Valley areas who is not an acredited member of  Better Business Bureaus.

Since the new property owner purchased the compley, he hired the worst property management in San Fernando Valley that does not fix things at the tenants units neither take care of the property.

The tenants have filed a complaint with the LA Housing and Community Investment Department for failure and violations of the Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO).

Also tenants feel this is retaliation which is against the city of LA Housing and Community Investment Department. Also tenants been discriminated because they speak Spanish to the property management staff that may have mental issues.

Tenants knows their rights and knows the landlord obligations to them. Tenants will utilized any resourches to stop this kind of retaliation and discrimination.

At this time, tenants law office is looking to the letters and will reply to the law office.

PRESS & MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alex Leon, Vice President of Marketing & PR
Linda England, Events & PR Coordinator
World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations Inc.
TEL: (213) 867-1997
FAX: (818) 787-1249
worldwidevitalpr.wordpress.com
worldwidevitalpr@gmail.com

Contact
Alex Leon, VP of Marketing & Public Relations
World Wide Vital Marketing and Public Relations
***@gmail.com
End
Source:EEEnterprises
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:LBPM, LBPM Property Management, Rent Control
Industry:Property
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 05, 2017
World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations Inc. PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share