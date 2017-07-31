Western Canada Moving Company Leading the Way in Environmental Stewardship

When you need to move your home or business in Western Canada, this is done with little thought to the environmental impacts as there are limited options other than a moving truck. Canadian Relocation Specialists is a "Green" moving industry leader.

James Cousineau

7804542414

***@karymovers.com

-- There may be options which allow you the freedom of going green in many aspects of your life. Moving your home or business should be no exception. Canadian Relocation Specialists is a Western Canadian long distance relocation company that takes the responsibility of environmental concerns very seriously. The Environmental Stewardship program is one of the top in Canada and possibly North America when looking at the moving and relocation industry.Many people think of Alberta as the Oil Sands and not much more when it comes to energy and the environment. What most people do not see is the huge amount of positives going forward to care for the environment and long term goals of renewable energy. From miles and miles of energy creating wind farms, bio-deisel, reasearch and development of not fossil fuel based energy and much more. OIl and Gas may have a large part of the econmky in the region but it also contributes signifigantly to R&D projects so that we can reduce our carbon footprint in a sustainable and responsible manner.For those who think we can just shut down oil and gas right now and use alternative forms of energy are mistaken and not taking into account the catastrophic impact that would have around the globe. We need to move quickly on responsible energy but we need oil and gas in the interim and during a transitional period. That time is now.The following are some of the ways in which Canadian Relocation Specialists is looking to make the impact of moving less abusinve to our planet;- Purchase Carbon Offset Credits Through TerraPass- When available Using Diesel Fuel with a certain Bio-Diesel Content- Real Time GPS to Reduce Time Spent Idling in Traffic- No Idling Policy For All Fleet Vehicles- Packing and Moving Supplies Made With Recycled Materials- Recycling of Moving Materials After Relocation- Use of Recycled Office Materials & Supplies- Use of Energy Efficient Lighting in and Around All Company Property- Organization and Participation in the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup Event- Encouraging Clients to Recycle Items not Being Moved Instead of Sending to Landfills by discounting rates after the move to drop items at the Eco Stations, Reuse Facilities etc.- Employee Carpool ProgramsThese are among some, but far from all of our initiatives to help offset the carbon footprint of our company in providing relocation services in Western Canada and Worldwide. We also encourage other moving and non moving related companies to follow our lead. We do not preach environmental responsibility, we just lead by example.Canadian Relocation Specialists can be found at www.canadianrelocationspecialists.com