Industry News





The Buy American Campaign Debuts Crowdfunding

The goal of the campaign is to get the economy on track for a sustainable future for the children and grandchildren.
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The sheer number of imported goods and services coming into America each year is astounding.  It seems on the surface many would prefer to spend their hard earned dollars on imported goods and services rather than on domestic goods and services.

Garry McDonald has a solution with his new campaign.  The Buy American Campaign is a grassroots organization seeking to convince more and more to spend their money on goods and services built, shipped and sold here in the U.S.

"Too many see imported goods and services as a higher quality than the U.S. equivalent.  This is a real shame, because our most important resource, our children, are going to be the ones that suffer in the end.  It is time to convince people to return to buying American," said McDonald.

McDonald is looking to create a massive advertising campaign designed specifically to help convince people to buy more goods and services made in the U.S.  To help, he is turning to crowdfunding for assistance.

Unlike traditional funding, crowdfunding looks to get help from as many people as possible who can donate various amounts of money to the campaign.  The money McDonald and his team raises will go to pushing his Buy American campaign to as many people and places as possible.

"The money raised will go to the campaign to create as many different methods of reaching people as possible. This includes traditional ads on social media, print and online publications as well as t-shirts, buttons, banners, stickers and more," continued McDonald.

Ultimately, the goal of the campaign is to get the economy on track for a sustainable future for the children and grandchildren.

"The only way this will be possible is with help from everyone in the U.S. to pitch in and make this happen.  Our crowdfunding site is up and actively looking for participants," said McDonald.

Learn more at https://www.generosity.com/community-fundraising/buy-amer....

Aug 05, 2017 News



