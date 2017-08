San Diego's Horrible Imaginings Film Festival Announces Terrifying Special Events and Guests!

Over 60 films, panels, and celebrations of horror, thrillers, suspense, and the fantastic!

--has announced its full lineup of horror, thriller, and fantastic films and special events to San Diego's Museum of Photographic Arts () in the heart of historic Balboa Park.(ET, Cujo, The Hills Have Eyes) will join over 50 other filmmakers, authors, and artists in the mission to spotlight new and exceptional voices in genre cinema and literature, ushering in the 2018 season of fear. A tribute screening and panel dedicated to the late horror auteurwill cap the festivities on Sunday, September 10.Feature films include Midnighters, helmed by The Walking Dead director Julius Ramsay and starring Starry Eyes's Alex Essie; Red Christmas, a wild ride of an Ozploitation slasher starring genre legend Dee Wallace; 3 Dead Trick or Treaters, a dialogue-free Halloween anthology; and Happy Hunting, a high-octane survival horror film. Retro features also add color to the program, including a brand new 4K restoration of Mario Bava's Giallo-birthing classic Blood and Black Lace. Over 60 short films spanning a variety of themes and scares will add spice to an already gripping horror event.There will also be a panel of some of the genre's most thrilling authors, including Bram Stoker Award Winner Dennis Ecthison, who was asked by Stephen King to be the film consultant/historian for Danse Macabre. The panel will be followed by readings from the authors of selected short works. The next panel will tribute the legendary George A. Romero, who was a major influence on the festival, and who passed away just this July.The program can be viewed in detail at http://www.hifilmfest.com/ 2017-schedule Here is a quick look at titles:San Diego Creators Spotlight4:00pm - 4:40pm UnchartedRegions Radio Drama Premiere4:40pm - 4:51pm String!4:51pm - 5:02pm The Creep5:02pm to 5:11pm The Reunion5:11pm to 5:19pm That's Final5:19pm to 5:44pm AssumptionHorror for Humanity Spotlight6:40pm 6:50pm Yesterday is Tomorrow6:50pm to 7:07pm Transmission7:07pm to 7:44pm A Nearly Perfect Blue SkyFeature Film Block:8:15pm to 8:27pm Short Film: For a Good Time Call...8:27pm to 9:57 Opening Night Feature: Midnighters10:20 to 11:30 ReceptionSaturday, September 9th"Supernatural Monsters" Short Film Showcase11am to 11:10am Nite Time11:10 to 11:18am Void Chair11:18am to 11:37am Level11:37 to 11:41am Nightlight11:41am to 11:49am Bestia11:49am to 11:55am Sandman11:55am to 12:03pm Helen12:03pm to 12:17pm Call of Charlie12:17pm to 12:32pm Northleach Horror12:32pm to 12:42pm Three Skeleton Key"The Loved Ones" Short Film Showcase1:15pm to 1:19 Eye Love You1:19pm to 1:24pm Filippa1:24pm to 1:28pm Stitched1:28pm to 1:43pm Nasty1:43pm to 1:56pm The Honeymoon1:56pm to 2:06pm A Father's Day2:06pm to 2:16pm Born of Sin2:16pm to 2:23pm Your Date is Here2:23pm to 2:42pm Bride of Frankie2:42pm to 2:53 Blood Sisters2:53pm to 3:00pm We TogetherFeature Film Block: 3 Dead Trick or Treaters3:30pm to 3:32pm Paul's Bad Day3:32pm to 3:35pm Evil Nature3:35pm to 3:48pm Feeding Time3:48pm to 4:02pm Smile4:02pm to 5:16pm 3 Dead Trick or TreatersPanel: Horror Literature in the 21st CenturyLGBT Block Sponsored by TGGeeks and Co-presented by FilmOut SD7:30pm to 7:55pm Creatures of Whitechapel7:55pm to 9:22 Feature Film: B&BFeature Film Block: Happy Hunting9:30pm to 9:34pm Short Film: Layers of Fear9:34pm to 9:45pm Short Film: Rotary9:45pm to 11:14pm Feature Film: Happy Hunting11:45pm After Party at Imperial HouseSunday, September 10th"Body of Life and Death" Short Film Shortcase12pm to 12:04pm Of Talons and Teeth music video12:04pm to 12:09pm Flow12:09pm to 12:13pm Pinata12:13pm to 12:17pm Body Image12:17pm to 12:28pm Nail12:28pm to 12:36pm Excarnate12:36pm to 12:50pm Undress Me12:50pm to 1:07pm Caecilia1:07pm to 1:24 Adam Peiper1:24 to 1:31 Born Again1:31 to 1:48 Saint Frankenstein"Dark Wish Fulfillment"Short Film Showcase2:15pm to 2:24pm Servant2:24 to 2:30 Don't Call 630-296-75362:30 to 2:44 Stolen2:44 to 2:47 Night In2:47 to 3:00 Dark Net3:00 to 3:05 Rites of Vengeance3:05 to 3:24 Downunder3:24 to 3:33 Girl #23:33 to 3:57 HushFeature Film Block: Red Christmas4:30pm to 4:33pm Short Film: Tik Tik4:33pm to 4:44pm Short Film: Ready to Burst4:45pm to 6:15pm Feature Film: Red Christmas6:35pm to 7:50pm Dinner and Awards Ceremony7:50pm to 9:30 Retro Feature Film: Mario Bava's Blood and Black Lace9:40pm to 11:30pm George A. Romero Tribute