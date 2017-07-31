News By Tag
San Diego's Horrible Imaginings Film Festival Announces Terrifying Special Events and Guests!
Over 60 films, panels, and celebrations of horror, thrillers, suspense, and the fantastic!
Feature films include Midnighters, helmed by The Walking Dead director Julius Ramsay and starring Starry Eyes's Alex Essie; Red Christmas, a wild ride of an Ozploitation slasher starring genre legend Dee Wallace; 3 Dead Trick or Treaters, a dialogue-free Halloween anthology; and Happy Hunting, a high-octane survival horror film. Retro features also add color to the program, including a brand new 4K restoration of Mario Bava's Giallo-birthing classic Blood and Black Lace. Over 60 short films spanning a variety of themes and scares will add spice to an already gripping horror event.
There will also be a panel of some of the genre's most thrilling authors, including Bram Stoker Award Winner Dennis Ecthison, who was asked by Stephen King to be the film consultant/historian for Danse Macabre. The panel will be followed by readings from the authors of selected short works. The next panel will tribute the legendary George A. Romero, who was a major influence on the festival, and who passed away just this July.
The program can be viewed in detail at http://www.hifilmfest.com/
Here is a quick look at titles:
San Diego Creators Spotlight
4:00pm - 4:40pm UnchartedRegions Radio Drama Premiere
4:40pm - 4:51pm String!
4:51pm - 5:02pm The Creep
5:02pm to 5:11pm The Reunion
5:11pm to 5:19pm That's Final
5:19pm to 5:44pm Assumption
Horror for Humanity Spotlight
6:40pm 6:50pm Yesterday is Tomorrow
6:50pm to 7:07pm Transmission
7:07pm to 7:44pm A Nearly Perfect Blue Sky
Feature Film Block: Midnighters
8:15pm to 8:27pm Short Film: For a Good Time Call...
8:27pm to 9:57 Opening Night Feature: Midnighters
10:20 to 11:30 Reception
Saturday, September 9th
"Supernatural Monsters" Short Film Showcase
11am to 11:10am Nite Time
11:10 to 11:18am Void Chair
11:18am to 11:37am Level
11:37 to 11:41am Nightlight
11:41am to 11:49am Bestia
11:49am to 11:55am Sandman
11:55am to 12:03pm Helen
12:03pm to 12:17pm Call of Charlie
12:17pm to 12:32pm Northleach Horror
12:32pm to 12:42pm Three Skeleton Key
"The Loved Ones" Short Film Showcase
1:15pm to 1:19 Eye Love You
1:19pm to 1:24pm Filippa
1:24pm to 1:28pm Stitched
1:28pm to 1:43pm Nasty
1:43pm to 1:56pm The Honeymoon
1:56pm to 2:06pm A Father's Day
2:06pm to 2:16pm Born of Sin
2:16pm to 2:23pm Your Date is Here
2:23pm to 2:42pm Bride of Frankie
2:42pm to 2:53 Blood Sisters
2:53pm to 3:00pm We Together
Feature Film Block: 3 Dead Trick or Treaters
3:30pm to 3:32pm Paul's Bad Day
3:32pm to 3:35pm Evil Nature
3:35pm to 3:48pm Feeding Time
3:48pm to 4:02pm Smile
4:02pm to 5:16pm 3 Dead Trick or Treaters
Panel: Horror Literature in the 21st Century
LGBT Block Sponsored by TGGeeks and Co-presented by FilmOut SD
7:30pm to 7:55pm Creatures of Whitechapel
7:55pm to 9:22 Feature Film: B&B
Feature Film Block: Happy Hunting
9:30pm to 9:34pm Short Film: Layers of Fear
9:34pm to 9:45pm Short Film: Rotary
9:45pm to 11:14pm Feature Film: Happy Hunting
11:45pm After Party at Imperial House
Sunday, September 10th
"Body of Life and Death" Short Film Shortcase
12pm to 12:04pm Of Talons and Teeth music video
12:04pm to 12:09pm Flow
12:09pm to 12:13pm Pinata
12:13pm to 12:17pm Body Image
12:17pm to 12:28pm Nail
12:28pm to 12:36pm Excarnate
12:36pm to 12:50pm Undress Me
12:50pm to 1:07pm Caecilia
1:07pm to 1:24 Adam Peiper
1:24 to 1:31 Born Again
1:31 to 1:48 Saint Frankenstein
"Dark Wish Fulfillment"
2:15pm to 2:24pm Servant
2:24 to 2:30 Don't Call 630-296-7536
2:30 to 2:44 Stolen
2:44 to 2:47 Night In
2:47 to 3:00 Dark Net
3:00 to 3:05 Rites of Vengeance
3:05 to 3:24 Downunder
3:24 to 3:33 Girl #2
3:33 to 3:57 Hush
Feature Film Block: Red Christmas
4:30pm to 4:33pm Short Film: Tik Tik
4:33pm to 4:44pm Short Film: Ready to Burst
4:45pm to 6:15pm Feature Film: Red Christmas
6:35pm to 7:50pm Dinner and Awards Ceremony
7:50pm to 9:30 Retro Feature Film: Mario Bava's Blood and Black Lace
9:40pm to 11:30pm George A. Romero Tribute
Media Contact
Miguel Rodriguez
619-786-0157
miguel@hifilmfest.com
