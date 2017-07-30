 
Workplace ESL Solutions Certified by Women's Business Enterprise Council - West

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), founded in 1997, is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled and operated by women in the United States.
 
 
Ronna Timpa, Workplace ESL Solutions
Ronna Timpa, Workplace ESL Solutions
LAS VEGAS - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Henderson, Nevada-based Workplace ESL Solutions has been certified by the Women's Business Enterprise Council - West (WBENC).

Ronna Timpa founded Workplace ESL Solutions in 1993. Workplace ESL Solutions is a leading second language and literacy solutions provider that has helped thousands of limited and non-English speaking immigrants and refugees.

The company conducts customized classes at many hotels, corporations, schools and non-profit organizations throughout the Las Vegas area and nation-wide.

Timpa has also co-authored  textbooks including   Hotel English, Workplace English and Workplace Spanish.  She and her instructors also lead workshops in "Workplace Writing."

"As an advocate for diversity and inclusion in everything I do, having my own company certified by an amazing organization like WBENC means the world to me," Timpa said. "This is a huge honor and I'm grateful."

For more information about Workplace ESL Solutions, visit http://www.workplaceesl.com

For more information about WBENC, see http://www.wbenc.org

