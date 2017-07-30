News By Tag
Workplace ESL Solutions Certified by Women's Business Enterprise Council - West
The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), founded in 1997, is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled and operated by women in the United States.
Ronna Timpa founded Workplace ESL Solutions in 1993. Workplace ESL Solutions is a leading second language and literacy solutions provider that has helped thousands of limited and non-English speaking immigrants and refugees.
The company conducts customized classes at many hotels, corporations, schools and non-profit organizations throughout the Las Vegas area and nation-wide.
Timpa has also co-authored textbooks including Hotel English, Workplace English and Workplace Spanish. She and her instructors also lead workshops in "Workplace Writing."
"As an advocate for diversity and inclusion in everything I do, having my own company certified by an amazing organization like WBENC means the world to me," Timpa said. "This is a huge honor and I'm grateful."
For more information about Workplace ESL Solutions, visit http://www.workplaceesl.com
For more information about WBENC, see http://www.wbenc.org
