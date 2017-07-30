 
Portrait Health Centers Opens New Location In Rock Island, IL

Portrait Health Centers Open Counseling and Nutrition Center in Rock Island, Illinois
 
 
Portrait Health Centers Logo copy 2
Portrait Health Centers Logo copy 2
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Portrait Health Centers has opened its newest location in Rock Island, IL.  Located at 2100 18th Avenue, Suite 130 Rock Island, IL, the counseling and nutrition health center specializes in diagnosing and treating depression, anxiety, attention deficit disorders, learning differences, eating disorders and nutritional needs.
The patient experience at Portrait Health starts with the assignment a patient coordinator.  This professional is trained to act as both an educator and an advocate for the patient and the patient's family.  At Portrait Health, we believe that individuals should not have to "play doctor" by researching available treatments and then self-selecting which of these treatments has been scientifically validated and would be most appropriate for themselves or their family.  The coordinator explains each option available to the patient and their family and assists them in making the right decisions regarding the best course of treatment. Because all specialties are located within the Portrait Health Centers, the coordinator can help arrange appointments with any of the departments to ensure organized and predictive care.

The Rock Island location is open Monday through Friday from 8am until 8pm and Saturdays from 8am until 7pm.  The center offers after hours and Sunday appointments as well.  Online scheduling and more information is available on the website: http://www.portraithealthcenters.com

