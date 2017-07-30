 
News By Tag
* Early Childhood Education
* Las Vegas Nv
* Back To School 2017
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
54321
July 2017
3130

NEW Variety Early Learning Center Lorenzi Campus Opening Day

New Pre-School Opens in Historic Building In Las Vegas, NV. The New Home of Las Vegas' Oldest Early Learning Center, Variety Early Learning Center, opens doors to the public at new Lorenzi Park Campus in the Former Nevada State Museum building.
 
 
Variety Early Learning Center Las Vegas, Nevada
Variety Early Learning Center Las Vegas, Nevada
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Early Childhood Education
Las Vegas Nv
Back To School 2017

Industry:
Education

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
Events

LAS VEGAS - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Variety Early Learning Center is pleased to announce that it will open the doors of its NEW Lorenzi campus to the public on Monday August 7, 2017. The new campus is located at 700 Twin Lakes Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89107.

Access to high quality preschool provides children, particularly those from low-income families a foundation for the future and healthy development including long term benefits throughout their schooling and beyond.  For more than 60 years Variety Early Learning Center has fulfilled a need in the Las Vegas Community for low-income families to bridge the gap between economic circumstances and access to early childhood education.  The new facility will allow Variety Early Learning Center to expand its enrollment and is expected to double for the 2017-2018 school year.

Variety Early Learning Center offers programs and services for working families for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years.

The new campus will include the following educational programs:

Services Provided:

Daily breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack.
Naptime, indoor and outdoor play.
Structured and self-choice creative activities.
Group activities
Free resources and trainings for families.

Early Childhood Development Program:

Pre-K, Early Learning and EHS programs.
Age appropriate curriculum, observations and assessments.
STEM, social, emotional, language and literacy skills
Self-help and computer readiness skills.

"It's been amazing to see our parents and community come together to get the doors open of this beautiful new campus.  To see the children uplifted by the brightly colored classrooms filled with new furnishings, equipment and supplies is incredibly rewarding for me as an educator.  It's obvious there is a huge demand for quality early childhood education in Southern Nevada and this new facility will allow us to serve so many more families in need." Sayonara Harris, Program Director, Variety Early Learning Center.

Investing in early childhood education has long-term benefits for the economy and society in general.  Opening the doors of the new campus is just the beginning.  Ongoing support from the generous Las Vegas community will be essential to maintaining both the facility and the programming.  Those interested in investing early childhood education and in the future of our children can do so donating to Variety Early Learning Center.  With an annual operational budget of approximately $1 million the school is supported by grants, private donations and tuition, which is charged on a sliding scale.  Monetary and in-kind donations of supplies and services are all greatly appreciated.

Variety Early Learning Center will be holding a grand opening ribbon cutting celebration on August 9th at 1pm

About Variety Early Learning Center:

By way of background, in 1955, the Variety Club of Southern Nevada Tent 39
recognized the need for a day home that would care for children of working mothers.Through their efforts and with support of local hotel owners and entertainers, their vision became reality.  The Divine Providence Variety Day Home opened doors in 1956 and was the first of its kind in Las Vegas. Tent 39 chose the Sisters of the Holy Family to operate the Day Home, which eventually became the independent, non-sectarian, not-for-profit known today as Variety Early Learning Center. Community need grew over the years and led to the Center expanding its services.   Today, the Variety Early Learning Center is consistently recognized for its academic excellence and its commitment to the community to provide affordable, high quality early education for the children and their families. www.varietyearlylearningcenter.com

Media Contact
Cristina Reding, Secretary Board of Directors
Variety Early Learning Center
702-807-4543
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Variety Early Learning Center
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Early Childhood Education, Las Vegas Nv, Back To School 2017
Industry:Education
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New Media Vegas, LLC PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share