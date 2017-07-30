On The Sportslines Panelists Celebrate Their MNN TV Show on the GingerNewYork TV Show, NYC

Host Ginger Broderick Welcomes Steven Rabinowitz, Pedro Hazel, Jr. and Steve Ferguson from "On The Sportslines" in Honor of Their Live Sports Anniversary Show at Manhattan Neighborhood Network. Friday August 11, 2017, 2pm, Spectrum 34 and 1995.