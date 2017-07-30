 
On The Sportslines Panelists Celebrate Their MNN TV Show on the GingerNewYork TV Show, NYC

Host Ginger Broderick Welcomes Steven Rabinowitz, Pedro Hazel, Jr. and Steve Ferguson from "On The Sportslines" in Honor of Their Live Sports Anniversary Show at Manhattan Neighborhood Network. Friday August 11, 2017, 2pm, Spectrum 34 and 1995.
 
 
Panelists for On The Sportslines - Manhattan Neighborhood Network - NYC
Panelists for On The Sportslines - Manhattan Neighborhood Network - NYC
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- On The Sportslines: is a bi-weekly sports talk show about local and national issues.  The panelists weight in and offer unique perspectives on current sports topics, including commentaries and roundtable discussions at the end of every show.

Steven D. Ferguson: One of the three co-creators and developers of the
bi-weekly sports show "On The Sportslines" (OTSL).  Along with Pedro Hazel, Jr. and Joel Mahan who was the main host of the show for seven years, came up with a concept that is a combination of "The Best Damn Sports Show Period" and "The Sports Reporters". OTSL offers an enjoyable combination of irreverence, humor and great sports banter coupled with a fun and lively mix of commentary. The program is unique because it is unrehearsed and filled with intelligence and wittiness. In its 16 years, OTSL has had a variety of shows that included phone calls from Jets and Giants reporters and members have had the privilege of speaking with the great Kenny Albert of CBS Sports/TNT fame as well as Larry Hardesty, beat reporter for the Jets live. Mr. Ferguson is an English major and graduated of City College. Mr. Ferguson's hobbies include crossword puzzle solving and listening to an eclectic variety of music ranging from 60's pop and R& B to the current day music and attending concerts when possible.

Pedro Hazel, Jr. : One of the three co-creators of OTSL and its Executive Producer, Mr. Hazel, Jr. was the regular host from its beginning in 2001 until 2006. His idea for the show was in response to hearing sportscasters on local newscasts and sports talk shows giving out inaccurate information on players and stats. Some of the more memorable shows Pedro Hazel Jr. produced were the 9/11 show and the show featuring the infamous 2004 fight between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. Mr. Hazel, Jr. graduated from Brooklyn College with a B.A. in Television & Radio.

Stephen Rabinowitz: is the producer and pre- and post-show editor.  Mr. Rabinowitz has been involved in OTSL since 2008, and has worked his way from teleprompter operator to one of the leaders in the control room.  Mr. Rabinowitz has also appeared on camera as a panelist and segment host. Email: steven112784@yahoo.com

For More Information:
On The Sportslines airs bi-weekly on Thursday eveings at 9pm on MNN3, Spectrum ch.1997, Verizon FIOS ch. 34, and RCN ch.84.

Youtube:  https://www.youtube.com/user/OnTheSportslines
Twitter:  @OnThSportslines
Email:  fansspeak@onthesportslines.com
Blog:  onthesportslines.blogspot.com

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652
