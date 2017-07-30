Paintings by Marsh, Pleissner, Kostandi, plus Mid-Century Modern, more at Nye & Co. Aug. 16 auction

Paintings by the Russian Federation artist Kharlampi Kostandi (1868-1939), Reginald Marsh (Am., 1898-1954) and Ogden Minton Pleissner (Am., 1905-1983), plus Mid-Century Modern furniture and more will be offered at Nye & Company's Aug. 16 auction.