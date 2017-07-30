 
Aroma Bravo Highly Recommends Arabica Beans for Optimum Flavor

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the centuries, only one coffee variety has managed to capture the hearts of true coffee lovers. That variety is called Coffea Arabica, or simply referred to as Arabica. Coffee aficionados all around the world swear by the premium taste of Arabica beans and consider them to the best coffee beans for making specialty coffee. This is exactly the reason why trusted gourmet brands like Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea exclusively use Arabica beans for their products.

"There are two types of coffee species that are often used for production: Arabica and Robusta. 70% of the world's coffee supply is composed of Arabica, while Robusta takes up the rest. The statistics don't lie though—Arabica is significantly preferred especially for producing gourmet coffee because it has a superior flavor compared to its counterpart. So if you're after the optimum flavor for your morning coffee, definitely opt for Arabica," said the Aroma Bravo expert.

The Arabica variety is more difficult to produce because it has to be grown in an altitude in order to bring out the best coffee flavors. As a result, it is more expensive but the taste is superb and very worthwhile. On the other hand, the Robusta variety a lot easier and cheaper to cultivate that's why it is often found in instant coffee, or sometimes mixed together with Arabica beans to create a blend.

"Some brands add Robusta to their Arabica coffee to reduce production costs and make more money, but this practice only ends up compromising the flavor. These are often marketed as coffee 'blends' that are priced higher than they usually would if there were solely composed of Robusta beans. In my opinion, it is always best to go with a bag of 100% Arabica whole beans because you can guarantee the flavor and quality," the expert strongly suggested.

Fortunately, Arabica coffee is much easier to find these days thanks to the internet. For more information on the Arabica variety, the coffee expert advises coffee lovers to visit https://www.amazon.com/review/R3OES3BACTNV3Y/ref=cm_cr_rd....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo sources only the best coffee beans from Honduras to create an impressive lineup of gourmet coffees. Roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Coffee is highly recommended for serious coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
