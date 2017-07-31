News By Tag
Allen Maintenance, Inc. Makes A Difference in Commercial Cleaning
Allen Maintenance, Inc. wants to build a business alliance with local businesses and organizations to help combat the spread of germs and bacteria.
Gerald Allen, owner of Allen Maintenance, Inc., has built Allen Maintenance, Inc., reputation on integrity and trust. After all, he understands that a good business must live up to its reputation, so Gerald infuses quality control into every alliance built between local business owners and Allen Maintenance, Inc.
Having an A+ accreditation with the Better Business Bureau, has enabled, Allen Maintenance, Inc., to achieve its business goals and objectives, in assuring local businesses and organization the best in commercial cleaning services.
In fact, services provided, includes: daily removal of waste, sanitation of restrooms, sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming of floors; removal of germs from wall surfaces (i.e., light switches, door knobs), and requested specialty needs.
Allen Maintenance, Inc., relies on environmental protective agents (EPA) approved products, to stamp out the spread of E. coli from business office kitchen counter tops where bacteria often surface.
Unlike competitors', Allen Maintenance, Inc., adheres to quality matter control models designed by the ISSA Worldwide Cleaning Association. Therefore, when looking to rely upon a local building maintenance and commercial cleaning service provider, contact Allen Maintenance, Inc., a corporation, you can place your trust in.
To learn more about how, Allen Maintenance, Inc., can help improve your business environment, log on to their Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com, or, log on to their Blog to enjoy educational learning tools (i.e., videos and training assessments)
Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
