 
News By Tag
* Detroit
* Farmington Hills MI
* Oakland County Michigan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lincoln Park
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
654321
July 2017
31


Allen Maintenance, Inc. Makes A Difference in Commercial Cleaning

Allen Maintenance, Inc. wants to build a business alliance with local businesses and organizations to help combat the spread of germs and bacteria.
 
 
We want to help your business stay clean.
We want to help your business stay clean.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Detroit
Farmington Hills MI
Oakland County Michigan

Industry:
Business

Location:
Lincoln Park - Michigan - US

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - Aug. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Customer service and quality care are two attributes appreciated by local Michigan business owners. Providing building maintenance and commercial cleaning services is what Allen Maintenance, Inc., prides its business ethics on.

Gerald Allen, owner of Allen Maintenance, Inc., has built Allen Maintenance, Inc., reputation on integrity and trust. After all, he understands that a good business must live up to its reputation, so Gerald infuses quality control into every alliance built between local business owners and Allen Maintenance, Inc.

Having an A+ accreditation with the Better Business Bureau, has enabled, Allen Maintenance, Inc., to achieve its business goals and objectives, in assuring local businesses and organization the best in commercial cleaning services.

In fact, services provided, includes: daily removal of waste, sanitation of restrooms, sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming of floors; removal of germs from wall surfaces (i.e., light switches, door knobs), and requested specialty needs.

Allen Maintenance, Inc., relies on environmental protective agents (EPA) approved products, to stamp out the spread of E. coli from business office kitchen counter tops where bacteria often surface.

Unlike competitors', Allen Maintenance, Inc., adheres to quality matter control models designed by the ISSA Worldwide Cleaning Association. Therefore, when looking to rely upon a local building maintenance and commercial cleaning service provider, contact Allen Maintenance, Inc., a corporation, you can place your trust in.

To learn more about how, Allen Maintenance, Inc., can help improve your business environment, log on to their Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com, or, log on to their Blog to enjoy educational learning tools (i.e., videos and training assessments) on commercial cleaning, at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com

Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
End
Source:Allen Maintenance, Inc.
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Allen Maintenance Janitorial PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share