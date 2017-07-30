News By Tag
West Marine Has a New Competitor, Freshly Salted
A family owned business looks to make a splash in the boating market.
Established in 2017, Freshly Salted brings a mixture of branded apparel and best in class products with a goal of making boating supplies fun again.
Of the company's recent launch, Freshly Salted owner Garrett Mehrguth said,
"Since we began working from our house in Newport Beach, we knew that there was market for people who wanted a different type of boating supplies option other than West Marine. We had connections in Orange County and started there. We know that our brand, apparel, and products solve a need in our market".
Starting humbly in Orange County, the goal for Freshly Salted has been to help families get our on the water and live life, Freshly Salted. The newly launched website puts them one step closer to their goal and two steps closer to changing the entire marketplace.
Freshly Salted is looking forward to a great future in the city of Newport Beach, continuing to help customers from around the world keep their boats in the water.
About Freshly Salted: We started building Freshly Salted (https://freshlysalted.com/
So in 2017, in the heart of Newport Beach, we launched an eCommerce focused boating supplies shop (http://freshlysalted.com). A shop dedicated to featuring only the best and most reliable products.
We wanted to be more than just another "lame" boating store. We believed that a store can be more than just an outpost; but instead, a brand that represents the lifestyle men and women of the sea believe in.
Life moves too fast. Take a breath, get out on the water, and Live Life, Freshly Salted.
