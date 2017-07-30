 
News By Tag
* Crowdfunding
* Kickstarter
* Medical Studies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Altos
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
54321
July 2017
3130

Qupi, the Medical Question Bank and a Smart Study Tool for Medical Students, Invites Crowdfunding

 
 
The Kickstarter campaign banner.
The Kickstarter campaign banner.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Crowdfunding
* Kickstarter
* Medical Studies

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Los Altos - California - US

Subject:
* Projects

LOS ALTOS, Calif. - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The shortage of medical professionals across the world has led to the creation of a unique project, Qupi, the world's largest user generated medical question bank. Qupi is currently seeking crowdfunding on its Kickstarter page, but the platform has already attracted thousands of medical students trying to gain an edge while preparing for their exams.

As per WHO figures, the world is short of 7.2 million healthcare workers, and the shortfall will grow to nearly 13 million by 2035. Qupi founders aim to bridge this gap with the help of their unique online tool that allows practicing and sharpening one's medical knowledge quickly and easily. Armed with just a laptop, internet connection and a Facebook page, a medical student can practice for license exams, track their progress and compare scores with other students.

Qupi currently has 10,000 multiple choice questions that cover all 12 medical disciplines. It also offers free medical lectures, helps improve confidence, shows score calculations that can be compared globally, and is fun and addictive. Qupi can be used for exams such as USMLE, NBME, NBDE and the MCCQE.

Izabela Szymczak, COO of Qupi.com in the United States office, said, "I am thrilled and excited to be a part of a campaign that will hopefully increase the number of students become doctors and possibly end the doctor shortage in America."

Qupi founders come from the US, Poland and Great Britain, and are trying to do their bit to help produce more doctors and healthcare providers. They recognize one cause of the shortfall to be the absence of a proper tool to practice for their exams, and Qupi is their solution.

Qupi is not merely a question bank, the company have also hired Future Doc House to offer free medical lectures as well. The users of Qupi will not only get a preparation tool, but also become part of a global community of medical students. Now accepting investor funding on its Kickstarter page, Qupi gifts include an 85 percent discount on the full price on launch.

To know more, please visit: www.qupi.com and https://goo.gl/Ffm8vZ

Media Contact
Company Name: Qupi
Contact Person: Damian Ratajczak, CEO
+1 650 948 3779
***@qupi.com
End
Source:
Email:***@qupi.com Email Verified
Tags:Crowdfunding, Kickstarter, Medical Studies
Industry:Health
Location:Los Altos - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share