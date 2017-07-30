News By Tag
Qupi, the Medical Question Bank and a Smart Study Tool for Medical Students, Invites Crowdfunding
As per WHO figures, the world is short of 7.2 million healthcare workers, and the shortfall will grow to nearly 13 million by 2035. Qupi founders aim to bridge this gap with the help of their unique online tool that allows practicing and sharpening one's medical knowledge quickly and easily. Armed with just a laptop, internet connection and a Facebook page, a medical student can practice for license exams, track their progress and compare scores with other students.
Qupi currently has 10,000 multiple choice questions that cover all 12 medical disciplines. It also offers free medical lectures, helps improve confidence, shows score calculations that can be compared globally, and is fun and addictive. Qupi can be used for exams such as USMLE, NBME, NBDE and the MCCQE.
Izabela Szymczak, COO of Qupi.com in the United States office, said, "I am thrilled and excited to be a part of a campaign that will hopefully increase the number of students become doctors and possibly end the doctor shortage in America."
Qupi founders come from the US, Poland and Great Britain, and are trying to do their bit to help produce more doctors and healthcare providers. They recognize one cause of the shortfall to be the absence of a proper tool to practice for their exams, and Qupi is their solution.
Qupi is not merely a question bank, the company have also hired Future Doc House to offer free medical lectures as well. The users of Qupi will not only get a preparation tool, but also become part of a global community of medical students. Now accepting investor funding on its Kickstarter page, Qupi gifts include an 85 percent discount on the full price on launch.
To know more, please visit: www.qupi.com and https://goo.gl/
