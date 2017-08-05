News By Tag
Vote for A Pet with Paws Pet Carrier and Wristlet in the 2017 Eco-Excellence Awards!
A Pet With Paws CocoPet Carrier along with the Scarlet Poop Bag Wristlet havebeen selected by the NCW Magazine experts and celebrity judges as one of the 2017 Eco-Excellence Awards™ finalists in the Pet Gear category.
The Eco-Excellence Awards™ now in their 7th edition, are the only ones of their kind to recognize excellence in social and environmental sustainability for products, services, companies and websites. Last year, over 500 products were reviewed, 1 Million + unique visitors, and over 364,000 fans voted.
Now that the finalists have been selected, it's up to the public to determine a winner. Public voting kicked-off on Monday, July 31st and will close on Thursday, August 31st. The winners will be announced on Monday, September 11th. Fans and pet lovers who want a fashionably "green" future are encouraged to get involved and vote for A Pet with Paws! Vote for the Coco Pet Carrier and Scarlet Poop Bag Wristlet here: http://www.ecoexcellenceawards.com/
Once you have clicked onhttp://www.ecoexcellenceawards.com/
follow the steps below:
More than ever before, pet consumers are choosing higher quality products that not only benefit their pet's health, but are safe and sustainable for the planet too. At first glance, her carriers and accessories look like leather; however upon closer examination, you realize your eye has been tricked and what you are seeing is a crisp photo printed image on fabric made from recycled plastic bottles!
"All of A Pet with Paws products merge chic contemporary and functional design with thoughtful, eco-friendly and cruelty-free materials, filling the void of sophisticated and stylish pet products that are also safe and comfortable for the pet. Plus, the added bonus of being vegan contributes to preserving the environment and gives pet owners the opportunity to promote a more sustainable lifestyle." States Ann Greenberg.
The printed quilt patterned pet carrier Coco, is a new addition to the A Pet with Paws airline approved, sophisticated and eco-conscious line. The refined shape, resembling a luxury handbag complete with the decorative metal turn-lock and threaded chain handles, allows the pet owner to comfortably wear it on their shoulder and under their arm. The carriers mesh top and side gussets allow for the pet's viewing, comfort and ease of entry and exit. Back panel with zipper pocket provides space for personal items. Coco Pet Carrier can also be purchased with Pet-Trek® 4 spinner wheel folding trolley.
A Pet with Paws has innovated the way we currently know the poop bag holder by integrating a fashion-forward, eco-friendly pouch into the mix. The Scarlet Poop Bag Wristlet is the perfect size bag to take on a walk with Fido. This chic pouch easily attaches to a leash, pet carrier, or belt loop. The discrete small opening on the backside makes it easy to access poop bags. Simply pull, tear off bag, and you're ready for scooping. Picking up dog poop may not be the most glamorous task, but it's essential for numerous reasons. This trendy and convenient wristlet will help to encourage pet owners to go green and choose to pick-up after their four-legged friend on every walk!
About A Pet with Paws: A Pet with Paws is an innovative collection of stylish, sustainable pet carriers and accessories. Our commitment to pet travel is essential to our holistic approach of creating responsible, sophisticated products. We combine chic contemporary styles with safety minded designs to create beautiful products that are living pawprints of our core values. People, Pooches and The Planet; that's our cause. This fabulous company has partnered with Tress for the Future and for every bag, carrier, or accessory that is sold, a tree is planted. Learn more about A Pet with Paws at: https://www.apetwithpaws.com/
About NCW Magazine: NCW Magazine is the leading lifestyle publication for the modern family. Design-driven and with a modern outlook at the family of today, NCW promotes the attractive side of sustainability to modern parents who welcome a visual challenge, demand superb quality and crave intellectual creativity. Available in print at newsstands and bookstores around the US and digitally worldwide. For more information or to subscribe visit www.ncwmagazine.com/
