 
News By Tag
* Corporate Trophy
* Promotional Trophy
* Trophy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Okhla
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
54321
July 2017
3130

Highly Sophisticated Trophy Collection For Corporate Gifting A Trophy To Treasure Forever

 
 
Trophy-1
Trophy-1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Corporate Trophy
* Promotional Trophy
* Trophy

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Okhla - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Products

OKHLA, India - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Printland, India's digital online printing store is excited to announce the launch of new corporate trophy collection to present the employees of the company at various occasions.

A trophy is a price or reward given to a person for outstanding performance in any kind of endeavors. Corporate company's gives unique promotional trophy likeclock stand, desk stand, paper weights with logo and name of the company carved on it to the employees and clients. There are wide varieties of trophies available in metal, plastic, acrylic, glass or any other materials to giveaway the clients and employees to honour and appreciate the hard work they have given to the firm. Corporate trophy is designed stylishly and beautifully to capture the eyes of the people at the first look only. They are made up of good quality of material and printing that will last a long time. Trophies are made in any kind of shape and sizes to provide the receiver a privilege of holding a unique trophy in hands.

As employees are the heart and soul of the company, so choose best trophies like crystal globe, pen stand, clock stand to give a first-rate award for their endeavors. Express the overall positive feeling bestowed to the employees by presenting classy and crystal trophies to aid the winner get motivated in real life to carry the same amount of spirit in the heart for the rest of the life. It is a perfect keepsake for the rest of the life.

About Printland

Printland is an online printing superstore offering customized corporate gifts and personalized services at affordable prices. The company was established in 2011 and became one of the leading digital photo printing companies in India. It also provides other personalized T-Shirts and apparels at cheap rates to promote brand building. There are endless collections of personalized and corporate products to gift someone at any occasion.  Learn and view more products on http://www.printland.in and http://www.printland.in/corporate/trophy+desktop-items.html.

Contact
Aditya Tripathi
1142222888
aditya.tripathi@printland.in
End
Source:Printland.in Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@printland.in
Posted By:***@printland.in Email Verified
Tags:Corporate Trophy, Promotional Trophy, Trophy
Industry:Services
Location:Okhla - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Online Photo Printing Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share