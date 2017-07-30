News By Tag
Newhaven Court at Clearview will celebrate 'Dog Days' of Summer
Senior living community to host dog show to benefit 'Paws Across Pittsburgh'
The senior living community will host its annual Dog Show to benefit Paws Across Pittsburgh. The event will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the community located at 100 Newhaven Lane in Butler.
"The Dog Show is a popular event for such a great cause," said Newhaven Court at Clearview Executive Director Gary Renwick. "All breeds and sizes of dogs are welcome. We also hope to find new homes for dogs and other animals throughout the day."
The Butler County Humane Society will be at Newhaven Court at Clearview with animals that are "up for adoption."
A $10 registration fee for dogs in the show will be donated to Paws Across Pittsburgh.
Trophies will be presented in categories for Best Costume, Most Obedient, Cutest Participant and Best in Show.
All dogs must have updated shots and be on a leash.
Preregistration is suggested, and all animals must be registered by 1:30 p.m. on the day of the show. For pre-registration, contact Newhaven Court at Clearview Lifestyles Director Kathy Roudybush at 724.477.8701 or kroudybush@integracare.com.
"We are anticipating a great turnout for a great cause," Renwick said.
Kathy Roudybush, Lifestyles Director
724.477.8701
***@integracare.com
