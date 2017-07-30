News By Tag
BHNR Fights Patient Brokering Top 5 Sober Living West Palm Beach Criteria
The 40-billion-dollar a year addiction tretment industry has new laws that passed on patient brokering July of this year. However individuals seeking a sober home must be aware of some important things when deciding upon a recovery residence.
The decision to pick a sober home could cost your life, or being homeless after your benefits run out. The Top 5 Sober Living West Palm Beach Criteria provides individuals seeking treatment respected and trusted resources to vet sober homes. phone numbers that will help reduce the risk of getting into a shady recovery residence.
SOBER LIVING WEST PALM BEACH RESOURCES
The Palm Beach County Substance Awareness Coalition has about 50 ethical treatment centers, government organizations, and professionals providing ethical solutions to law makers fighting against patient brokering, and ethical treatment. They meet every Tuesday 9:30 am – 12 Noon in Boynton Beach, FL.
Florida Association of Recovery Residences is the only governing body that is regulating recovery residences. They have outlined a standard that fights patient brokering, and requirements for a higher level of care. Sober Homes registered with FARR are required to meet their strict guidelines. FARR also works law makers protecting the many that need a safe recovery home that fosters healthy recovery.
You can get the contact numbers, the complete Top 5 Sober Living West Palm Beach Criteria info by CLICKING HERE (https://www.behavioralhealthnetworkresources.com/
