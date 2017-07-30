 
Industry News





BHNR Fights Patient Brokering Top 5 Sober Living West Palm Beach Criteria

The 40-billion-dollar a year addiction tretment industry has new laws that passed on patient brokering July of this year. However individuals seeking a sober home must be aware of some important things when deciding upon a recovery residence.
 
 
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The addiction treatment industry is undergoing monumental changes to protect the lives of those suffering from addiction. The 40-billion-dollar industry has been run by patient brokers. The Florida State Attorney Dave Aaronberg and his sober homes task force have made mane arrests with jail time, felonies, and huge fines. While this has stopped some of the patient brokering and back room deals ($500-$2,500 per client referral), individual seeking on-line "sober home west palm beach" there is still a chance that could get caught in the lethal patient brokering a sober home and addiction treatment scheme.

The decision to pick a sober home could cost your life, or being homeless after your benefits run out. The Top 5 Sober Living West Palm Beach Criteria provides individuals seeking treatment respected and trusted resources to vet sober homes.  phone numbers that will help reduce the risk of getting into a shady recovery residence.

SOBER LIVING WEST PALM BEACH RESOURCES

The Palm Beach County Substance Awareness Coalition has about 50 ethical treatment centers, government organizations, and professionals providing ethical solutions to law makers fighting against patient brokering, and ethical treatment. They meet every Tuesday 9:30 am – 12 Noon in Boynton Beach, FL.

Florida Association of Recovery Residences is the only governing body that is regulating recovery residences. They have outlined a standard that fights patient brokering, and requirements for a higher level of care. Sober Homes registered with FARR are required to meet their strict guidelines. FARR also works law makers protecting the many that need a safe recovery home that fosters healthy recovery.

You can get the contact numbers, the complete Top 5 Sober Living West Palm Beach Criteria info by CLICKING HERE (https://www.behavioralhealthnetworkresources.com/sober-li...) for the entire. You may also be interested in joining 30 of the webs best addiction and behavioral health groups with over 100,000 addiction professionals and individuals seeking information on addiction treatment by CLICKING HERE (https://www.behavioralhealthnetworkresources.com/addictio...).

