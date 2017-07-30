News By Tag
Qualtouch merges its domestic BPO business with Mas Callnet
Post signing of the business merger agreement, the deal closure will happen in 30-45 days from signing, subject to customary approvals. Post the deal closure, Qualtouch will remain with its overseas ITES consulting business. Ritti Jarg and Vishal Chowdhury might join the Advisory Board of Mas Callnet to assist & advice on the business development efforts of Mas Callnet.
Dexter was instrumental in finalization of the LOI, setting up of the data room, coordination of the DD process, finalization of the legal documents and the subsequent signing process.
About Mas Callnet BPO
Mas Callnet BPO a two decade old domestic BPO founded by Mr. Ashwani Wadhwa and Mr. Deepak Kashyap, is a leading pan India BPO, having a strong presence in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities, with 7 centers across country and they also have feet on street divisions which enables them to deliver end to end services; Mas Callnet is a leading vendor for telecom players with five of the current telecom players being customers for its Client Lifecycle Management services; It's has strong client relationship in the ecommerce and the fintech space, Mas Callnet has also recently inaugurated its new R&D center at Noida and are aggressively working on improving features of their indigenous developed product Dialdesk using latest technologies like AI, Social Media Integration to make it an one stop solution for clients looking for end to end solution for Unified communication platform, CRM & BPO services., http://teammas.in/ http://dialdesk.in/
About Dexter Capital Advisors
Dexter Capital Advisors is a boutique investment advisory firm, offering advisory services in areas of M&A/JV, Private Equity and Venture Capital fund raise. The company specializes in advising professional entrepreneurs in the early & growth stage funding process. Dexter Capital was started in mid 2013 and has offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Jaipur. In short span of 3 years, Dexter Capital has closed 17 transactions. For more information on Dexter Capital and its services, please visit us at http://dextercapital.in/
