Sigue Corporation Signs with Prepay Nation to Offer Mobile Airtime to its Customers

Under the partnership agreement, Sigue's US agent network will be enabled to top up mobile phones worldwide.
 
 
Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Berwyn, PA (USA), August 04, 2017 -- Prepay Nation is proud to announce that they have entered into an ongoing agreement to provide International Mobile top up ("IMTU") products to Sigue Corporation for distribution across Sigue's United States-based retail network. With over 10,000 retail points of sale in the U.S., Sigue has one of the leading money-transfer retail distribution networks and subsequently IMTU networks in the country. IMTU is rapidly growing in popularity and allows US-based consumers to top up their mobile phones for friends and family in other countries. "We are extremely pleased to be an international Mobile top up provider for Sigue" said Frank Quinones, National Sales Manager of Prepay Nation. "The products that Prepay Nation is providing are a fast growing opportunity for US based retailers serving the immigrant communities."

Sigue's customers in the USA can recharge their loved one's mobile phone, in as little as thirty seconds from any retail outlet within Sigue's network. Through Prepay Nation, Sigue now offers more than 400 top up mobile products, across more than 220 Mobile operators located in over 100 different countries. "Sigue appreciates the partnership, service and wide selection of ITU products that Prepay Nation provides our valued agents and customers," said Todd Sanders, Director of Product Development at Sigue. "Through this partnership we will be able to provide an additional way for our customers to send small valued gifts of airtime instantaneously to their friends and family in different parts of the world."

About Prepay Nation:
Prepay Nation is a growth company in the business of distributing international top ups using its proprietary software platform, the prepaid mobile ecosystem and an extensive set of retail, online and mobile channels. With over 220 mobile operator partnerships in 100+ countries and diverse distribution channel spanning over 250,000 locations in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Middle East, Prepay Nation provides a valuable service to expatriates who financially support their loved ones back home. Prepay Nation's unique business model, scalable multi-currency processing platform, and global interconnectivity with mobile operators and other digital service providers, provides instantaneous and no-fee transactions for consumers and a significant revenue opportunity for distributors. To read more visit http://www.prepaynation.com

For more information contact:
Karen Vogl, kvogl@prepaynation.com

About Sigue Corporation:
Headquartered in Sylmar, California, Sigue is a leading financial services company providing international electronic money transfer services to over 140 countries. The company is privately held and operates through a comprehensive network of retailers. Learn more at http://www.sigue.com.

For more information contact:
Ken Keller, ke.keller@sigue.com

Karen Vogl
Prepay Nation, LLC
1055 Westlakes Drive, Suite 300,
Berwyn, PA 19312 - USA
+1 (866) 970-7467
kvogl@prepaynation.com
http://www.prepaynation.com

Prepay Nation, LLC
***@prepaynation.com
Click to Share