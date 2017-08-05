News By Tag
Sigue Corporation Signs with Prepay Nation to Offer Mobile Airtime to its Customers
Under the partnership agreement, Sigue's US agent network will be enabled to top up mobile phones worldwide.
Sigue's customers in the USA can recharge their loved one's mobile phone, in as little as thirty seconds from any retail outlet within Sigue's network. Through Prepay Nation, Sigue now offers more than 400 top up mobile products, across more than 220 Mobile operators located in over 100 different countries. "Sigue appreciates the partnership, service and wide selection of ITU products that Prepay Nation provides our valued agents and customers," said Todd Sanders, Director of Product Development at Sigue. "Through this partnership we will be able to provide an additional way for our customers to send small valued gifts of airtime instantaneously to their friends and family in different parts of the world."
About Prepay Nation:
Prepay Nation is a growth company in the business of distributing international top ups using its proprietary software platform, the prepaid mobile ecosystem and an extensive set of retail, online and mobile channels. With over 220 mobile operator partnerships in 100+ countries and diverse distribution channel spanning over 250,000 locations in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Middle East, Prepay Nation provides a valuable service to expatriates who financially support their loved ones back home. Prepay Nation's unique business model, scalable multi-currency processing platform, and global interconnectivity with mobile operators and other digital service providers, provides instantaneous and no-fee transactions for consumers and a significant revenue opportunity for distributors. To read more visit http://www.prepaynation.com
For more information contact:
Karen Vogl, kvogl@prepaynation.com
About Sigue Corporation:
Headquartered in Sylmar, California, Sigue is a leading financial services company providing international electronic money transfer services to over 140 countries. The company is privately held and operates through a comprehensive network of retailers. Learn more at http://www.sigue.com.
For more information contact:
Ken Keller, ke.keller@sigue.com
