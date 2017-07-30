 
News By Tag
* Suzuki spare parts
* Suzuki Alto Parts
* Suzuki Car Spare Parts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
54321
July 2017
3130


BP Auto Spares India Speaks About the Car Maintenance Tips to Extend the Life of a Car Battery

BP Auto Spares India speaks about the car maintenance tips to extend the life of a car battery.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Suzuki spare parts
* Suzuki Alto Parts
* Suzuki Car Spare Parts

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

PHOENIX - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Although batteries can last more than 5 years or more, if they are properly taken care of but most of the batteries deteriorate or become insufficient within three years of everyday use in normal circumstances. Consider your car battery just like the smartphone or home electronic appliances you use for day to day purposes. They become less and less efficient with every charge. Similarly, your car's battery gradually loses life and wears down the more it is charged by the engine. After 3 years it's recommended to replace your car's battery. After four or five years, most car batteries become unfunctional and inefficient. Old and worn down batteries can pose serious safety and reliability issues if not replaced. The Director of BP Auto Spares India, a renowned dealer of Suzuki Alto Parts, "says it's partially easy to determine if your car's battery is nearing the end of its lifespan. But one must keep few car maintenance tips in mind to prolong the life of a car battery. Often our batteries are drained because we leave our headlights or interior lights on for a very long time than required. This slurps up most of our car battery. So make sure you turn them off before starting your car anew."

He further adds," In case your car won't start and a dead battery is a reason, try recharging it with the help of jumper cables and another car, usually, all roadside service vehicles are capable of doing this. But mind you, this is only a short term solution, because if your car needs a jump start every now and then, then it's probably time to replace it." He also says, "in case your battery isn't working or is damaged after a severe accident, then it must be changed immediately without a day's delay. Since any peculiar damage to the outer case of the battery can lead to fatal chemical leaks. Also, battery life and smooth performance can also be hindered because of sulphate presence; it's a thick white substance that sometimes accumulates on your battery terminals. To get rid of sulphate, wipe your battery terminals with the water-baking soda solution, but make sure your car isn't running when you do this."

He also suggests, "In order to know the remaining life span of your vehicle, you must measure the strength of your car battery. This you can do using a voltmeter, which is easily available at most hardware and auto stores. First, remove the negative wire from the battery using a wrench, then remove the positive one, go in this order to avoid a short circuit. Now connect the red wire leading out from the voltmeter to the positive end of the battery and connect the black wire leading out from the voltmeter to the negative end of the battery. If your voltmeter is suggesting that your battery is putting out less than 12 volts, then you need to replace it."

Concluding this he says, "Whether your car needs a battery replacement or not, make sure you do so after every 3 years to avoid any safety hazards."

To Know More Visit - https://www.bpautosparesindia.com/suzuki-spare-parts

Contact
BP Auto Spares India
***@bpimpex.in
End
Source:
Email:***@bpimpex.in
Tags:Suzuki spare parts, Suzuki Alto Parts, Suzuki Car Spare Parts
Industry:Automotive
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BP Auto Spares India News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share