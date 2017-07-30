News By Tag
BP Auto Spares India Speaks About the Car Maintenance Tips to Extend the Life of a Car Battery
BP Auto Spares India speaks about the car maintenance tips to extend the life of a car battery.
He further adds," In case your car won't start and a dead battery is a reason, try recharging it with the help of jumper cables and another car, usually, all roadside service vehicles are capable of doing this. But mind you, this is only a short term solution, because if your car needs a jump start every now and then, then it's probably time to replace it." He also says, "in case your battery isn't working or is damaged after a severe accident, then it must be changed immediately without a day's delay. Since any peculiar damage to the outer case of the battery can lead to fatal chemical leaks. Also, battery life and smooth performance can also be hindered because of sulphate presence; it's a thick white substance that sometimes accumulates on your battery terminals. To get rid of sulphate, wipe your battery terminals with the water-baking soda solution, but make sure your car isn't running when you do this."
He also suggests, "In order to know the remaining life span of your vehicle, you must measure the strength of your car battery. This you can do using a voltmeter, which is easily available at most hardware and auto stores. First, remove the negative wire from the battery using a wrench, then remove the positive one, go in this order to avoid a short circuit. Now connect the red wire leading out from the voltmeter to the positive end of the battery and connect the black wire leading out from the voltmeter to the negative end of the battery. If your voltmeter is suggesting that your battery is putting out less than 12 volts, then you need to replace it."
Concluding this he says, "Whether your car needs a battery replacement or not, make sure you do so after every 3 years to avoid any safety hazards."
https://www.bpautosparesindia.com/
