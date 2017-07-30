 
News By Tag
* Pharmaceutical wholesaler
* Generic Medicines Supplier
* Wholesale Distributor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dariyaganj
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
54321
July 2017
3130

Oddway International declares business growth plans for its Pharmaceutical Export Business in USA

The Most Important Name of Pharmaceutical Trade Has Announced a Major Strategy For Setting The Entire USA Country In Coming Days
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pharmaceutical wholesaler
Generic Medicines Supplier
Wholesale Distributor

Industry:
Health

Location:
Dariyaganj - Delhi - India

Subject:
Services

DARIYAGANJ, India - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International announced that it will directly meet the requirements of USA's large, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as individuals for their pharmaceutical requirements. Oddway International is a leading global exporter, trader, wholesaler and distributor of generics and pharmaceuticals and is known for its affordable prices. Oddway International's strong and independent infrastructure makes it one of the largest exporters.

Our aim is to maintain a relationship with the health, safety and indulgence of the customer, and can reflect with good satisfaction. Oddway International spokesman said: "We ensure that different compounds are delivered on time to meet the needs of all our customers."

The exporter has very strong ethical standards and do not compromise on the quality of their products. Each time the products are thoroughly inspected by the professionals. The company distributes a large number of drugs, as well as life-saving medicines in hospitals and online drug stores around the world. In addition, the buyers of the company vary from small to medium size and large, and they are well equipped for processing orders of all kinds for all known diseases and illnesses. From Antibiotics to Antiviral Drugs, Hepatitis to Arthritis, HIV / AIDS to Cancer and other illnesses, the medicines provided by Oddway International have proven to be most effective for everyone.

Oddway International has become a reliable brand of international pharmaceutical industry for more than a decade. With its wholesale mechanism, distribution network, logistics infrastructure and supply chain management, the company has access to most USA customers. The company received fantastic views, sponsors reviews reflect performance stories and the belief that they have in the company. From Montana to New Mexico, New York to Washington, these products are popular in society and continuously growing. More information about Oddway International is available on its website at http://www.oddwayinternational.com

Media Contact
Oddway International
+91-9873336444
sales@oddwayinternational.com
End
Source:
Email:***@oddwayinternational.com
Posted By:***@oddwayinternational.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oddway International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share