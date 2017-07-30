 
Reset Gmail Password On Android Phone

 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Google gives you chance to enjoy numerous services, all the services are quite efficient. It has launched email, browser and blogger and several other important things. It is known for it's quality services and it is still working over it. It is really smooth and pleasant but there may be sometimes when user got helpless. To get help in all such circumstances, there is need to dial help number. It will be easy to obtain over customer service site.

There are number of issues that has been solved yet by technical support team.Here,individual can see the solution of one:

How to recover Gmail password on Android phone?

First,there is need to visit the Gmail login page from your Android device.

Tap "Need help line" which will be  highlighted in blue.

User will now go to Google Account Recovery page.

From three options that indicate 3 frequent problems,there is need to choose "I don't know my password".

There is need to fill Gmail address and should click "Continue" button

Fill the  CAPCHA form and click "Continue" button to move.

User will get the options for how to reset your Gmail password on Android devices.

Individual could use your alternative email address or the phone number to receive a verification code.

Fill the required information and put a check in the CAPCHA box to submit the process.

Now, a blank bar will appear and it will asked user to type in the verification code.

Make sure that there wouldn't be any error code left

After the process will get complete, individual will be able to reset the Gmail password directly the Android device.

There may be some people who needs additional assistance for the above solved issue, they should contact with customer service team. Google technical support team can be contacted by using the help number. With the help of it, user can contact with live technicians directly. They will understand the whole issue and give the best possible solutions. Generally remote access technique will be applied to solve  issues. There is assurance that individual will never get disappoint at any point of time.  Visit us on http://www.quickosupport.com/blog/how-to-recover-gmail-pa...
