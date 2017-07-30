News By Tag
Reset Gmail Password On Android Phone
There are number of issues that has been solved yet by technical support team.Here,individual can see the solution of one:
How to recover Gmail password on Android phone?
First,there is need to visit the Gmail login page from your Android device.
Tap "Need help line" which will be highlighted in blue.
User will now go to Google Account Recovery page.
From three options that indicate 3 frequent problems,there is need to choose "I don't know my password".
There is need to fill Gmail address and should click "Continue" button
Fill the CAPCHA form and click "Continue" button to move.
User will get the options for how to reset your Gmail password on Android devices.
Individual could use your alternative email address or the phone number to receive a verification code.
Fill the required information and put a check in the CAPCHA box to submit the process.
Now, a blank bar will appear and it will asked user to type in the verification code.
Make sure that there wouldn't be any error code left
After the process will get complete, individual will be able to reset the Gmail password directly the Android device.
