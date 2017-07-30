News By Tag
How To Tell If You Or Someone You Know Has Lupus
A new blog was created to shine a brighter light on Lupus in minority communities since this demographic is so severely affected by this awful unpredictable condition.
Presently, there is no cure. Therefore, we must focus on improving quality of life.
If you have / had at least four of the criteria on the list below, there is a strong chance that you may have Lupus.
- Malar rash – a rash over the cheeks and nose, often in the shape of a butterfly
- Discoid rash – a rash that appears as red, raised, disk-shaped patches
- Photosensitivity – a reaction to sun or light that causes a skin rash to appear or get worse
- Oral ulcers – sores appearing in the mouth
- Arthritis – joint pain and swelling of two or more joints in which the bones around the joints do not become destroyed.
-Serositis – inflammation of the lining around the lungs (pleuritis) or inflammation of the lining around the heart that causes chest pain which is worse with deep breathing (pericarditis)
-Kidney disorder – persistent protein or cellular casts in the urine
-Neurological disorder – seizures or psychosis
-Blood disorder – anemia (low red blood cell count), leukopenia (low white blood cell count), lymphopenia (low level of specific white blood cells), or thrombocytopenia (low platelet count)
-Immunologic disorder – anti-DNA or anti-Sm or positive antiphospholipid antibodies
-Abnormal or positive antinuclear antibody (ANA) lab test.
If you feel that you or someone you know may have lupus, seek the consult of a medical professional. Speak with your doctor about your concerns and ask for an ANA ( antinuclear antibody) blood test to begin the difficult process of diagnosis.
It is important to also note that black women with Lupus and other autoimmune diseases need to pay extra attention to their heart health. Not only is heart disease the number one killer of all black women, but the death rate from heart disease is much higher in women of color. Black women are also three times more likely than white women to have Lupus—which in itself raises the risk for heart damage.
For more information on Lupus and other autoimmune diseases, read and subscribe to the blog at http://MelaninAndLupus.com
Melanin and Lupus gives the cold hard facts on Lupus in an educational, yet inspiring, manner that draws on an individual's strength to fight. Readers have found answers to common questions about Lupus delivered in a light - hearted, and at times, humorous way. The intention is to motivate Lupus patients to live their best life with the condition as opposed to simply surviving through it.
