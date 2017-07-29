News By Tag
August MASTERS Features Celebrity Barber and Grooming Expert John Mosley, "The Popular Nobody"
John Mosley is a sought-after barber whose work has graced magazine covers and whose clientele includes actors, musicians, and world-class athletes. Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, John talks about branding, integrity, and how to remain grounded.
With over 14 years of passion and experience, John and his career have been on a steady incline, seeing his dreams unfold since the days at his alma mater, the John Wesley Barber College in Long Beach, California. John is the founder and team lead for his Popular Nobody brand.
His hard work, insatiable drive, and unstoppable tenacity for his craft allow John to keep his chair in a constant rotation of devoted clientele, while his zest for what's new and next keeps his technical skills a cut above the rest.
John's individualized aesthetic has been showcased onstage in Eminem and Rihanna's acclaimed "Monster Tour" and a film titled Deuces that will be featured on Netflix. John's large list of clients includes actors Larenz Tate and Idris Elba, along with some of the most talked-about names in the music industry today, such as Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Jidenna, and many more. No stranger to the athletic world, John also works with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), Major League Baseball players, and a few NBA players.
In addition to movies, television, and commercials, John's visually precise looks have been published in GQ, New York Times Style, British GQ, Vogue, and the covers of Billboard, Black Enterprise, Ebony, and Rolling Stone.
Traveling around the country to share his expert techniques with both students and professionals, and participating in Paul Mitchell Schools' Men's Cutting DVD, stand as just two examples of John's warm and genuine personality being further fulfilled by giving back to both his profession and his community. Whether he's speaking at high schools in his city, or coaching a Pop Warner youth football team, John is an inspiration and lifelong mentor.
Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, this superstar in the world of barbering, men's grooming, and celebrity styling has a lot to say about humility, sacrifice, branding, integrity, and how to remain grounded while your star is rising.
For more information, visit www.winnclaybaugh.com and thepopularnobody@
About MASTERS Audio Club
The monthly MASTERS audio program features interviews, success secrets, and business-building presentations by the absolute best leaders in and out of the beauty industry. With subscribers in countries around the world, MASTERS boasts the most complete library and history of what makes the beauty industry great. Founded in 1995, MASTERS lets you hear the actual voices of your favorite artists, educators, and mentors as they tell their own stories and share their amazing wisdom for success.
Winn Claybaugh, founder and host of MASTERS Audio Club, has interviewed over 400 industry icons for MASTERS to date, including NAHA winners, best-selling authors, major manufacturers, distributors, salon owners and stylists, makeup artists, and more. The MASTERS roster includes luminaries like Vidal Sassoon, Yosh Toya, Sam Brocato, Robert Lobetta, Ruth Roche, Vivienne Mackinder, and Robert Cromeans, to name just a few.
For more information, visit www.mastersaudioclub.com and follow us on Facebook @ Winn Claybaugh. Now available in CDs and downloadable MP3s.
