Lord Neil Gibson Partners With Well Respected Investment Firm

-- Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson, the international business man and founder of LNBG LLC as well as several other pivotal companies within the development space, has announced a strategic partnership with Ali Cloud Investment LLC, one of the largest and most well respected alternative investment funding sources in the Middle East as well as India. Ali Cloud Investment has a portfolio of assets worth more than a billion dollars, and is actively seeking investment opportunities from individuals and companies that may have been unable to secure financing elsewhere. Ali Cloud Investment is a player in the alternative energy as well as technology spaces, and has a long history of creative involvement in these as well as the real estate development arenas. Both Ali Cloud and Neil Gibson have voiced their excitement with regards to the partnership and are looking forward to future business dealings.The strategic partnership between Ali Cloud Investment and Lord Neil Gibson is based upon mutual interest in the same types of investment projects, as well as an investment strategy that goes beyond simple funding. Both companies have a keen interest in providing strategic direction as well as money to insure project successes, and both pull from a deep portfolio of partners to draw strategic direction. No project is too complicated or too risky for consideration, and Lord Neil Gibson and Ali Cloud Investment as partners will be able to leverage a combined strength that is unheard of in the investment world. Contact Lord Neil Gibson at http://www.lordneilgibson.com