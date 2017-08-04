News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Santa Clairta Storm Announces Open Tryout for UPSL Pro-Premier Division
Storm Seeks Top Talent to Participate in the UPSL Fall Season & The US Open Cup
The United Premier Soccer League has exploded as well with over 70 teams from coast to coast. Southern California is in the center of that growth with the only Promotion-Relegation system in a National League. Made up of two Divisions the Championship Division who is promoted up to the Pro -Premier Division, much as the EPL where the lower teams in the Pro-Premier Division table can be relegated down to the Championship Division.
The Santa Clarita Storm competes in the Pro-Premier Division, and looking to continue its success in UPSL. The Storm is preparing for the UPSL fall season. The Season begins September 16th and is preparing for its particapation in the US Open Cup. The Storm is holding try-outs for most all positions, If you're a male 18 & over with the talent to compete at a high level of competition and can commit to the team for training and the games, we will give you the opportunity.
Storm will hold tryouts August 19, 2017 at Central Park in Santa Clarita. If you've ever desired to play the game and compete against some of the top players in Southern California, click the link and send in your request for an application. Tryout fee is$25.00 Cash pay at the field.
Tryout Location: 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita 91350
Field / time: Field 7 9:00am to 12:00 noon
Application link: http://www.santaclaritastorm.net/
"THE FIRST STEP TO GETTING ANYWHERE IS DECIDING YOU'RE NO LONGER WILLING TO STAY WHERE YOR ARE." APPLY NOW CHALLENGE YOURSELF santaclaritastorm.net/
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Santa Clarita Storm
Santa Clarita Storm is a city Sponsored Pro-Am Development soccer team. The Storm founded in 2006 in the Antelope Valley under the franchise name of Lancaster Rattlers a PDL team. In 2011 The Storm moved to Santa Clarita and re-branded itself under the Futbol Club Santa Clarita – The Storm. After arriving in Santa Clarita, the Storm moved its affiliation to the United Premier Soccer League. for more information on the Storm go to http://www.santaclaritastorm.net
Media Contact
Santa Clarita Storm Media Department
info@santaclaritastorm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 04, 2017