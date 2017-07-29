News By Tag
Take Advantage of 20% off til August 31
All of Temple Display's decorations are made in USA. For Temple's customers that means you are getting not only a superior product made right here in the US. But you are guaranteed custom designs and alterations that can be made easily and quickly. They can handle any of your Holiday décor needs from design to instillation, and even storage.
Call 1-800-722-2501 and place your order by August 31st to take advantage of our 20% off sale. Save 20% on all decorations!
Not only does Temple Display have a great sale going on thru August 31st but their new catalog comes out next week. Click here to be one of the first to view Temple's new catalog. Available early ONLY to the readers of my blog! When reading this blog you not only get to benefit from my exceptional writing , but the advantage of early catalog releases and special savings that I get to pass on to my readers. So don't miss out! If you would like to receive a FREE catalog via mail Click here to enter your mailing information.
Want to be the talk to the town this holiday season? Ready to take your commercial Christmas décor to the next level, but you're in need of a little bit of holiday inspiration?
