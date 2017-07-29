 
News By Tag
* Decorations
* Christmas
* Commercial
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oswego
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
July 2017
313029

Take Advantage of 20% off til August 31

 
 
2017 Holiday Decor Catalog Cover - Green Tree Ligh
2017 Holiday Decor Catalog Cover - Green Tree Ligh
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Decorations
Christmas
Commercial

Industry:
Government

Location:
Oswego - Illinois - US

Subject:
Deals

OSWEGO, Ill. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- With the summer coming to a close, it can only mean one thing. The Christmas season is rapidly approaching! August is one of the best times to purchase your commercial holiday decorations and lighted displays. Whether you're in the market for a few new items or a full customized display; you still have time to buy for Christmas 2017.

All of Temple Display's decorations are made in USA. For Temple's customers that means you are getting not only a superior product made right here in the US. But you are guaranteed custom designs and alterations that can be made easily and quickly. They can handle any of your Holiday décor needs from design to instillation, and even storage.

Call 1-800-722-2501 and place your order by August 31st to take advantage of our 20% off sale. Save 20% on all decorations! Click here to go to our website and check out all of our wonderful Christmas and holiday decorations. Create a winter wonderland in your city, hotel, shopping mall, casino, or park with Temple Display's astounding custom lighted displays.

Not only does Temple Display have a great sale going on thru August 31st but their new catalog comes out next week. Click here to be one of the first to view Temple's new catalog. Available early ONLY to the readers of my blog! When reading this blog you not only get to benefit from my exceptional writing , but the advantage of early catalog releases and special savings that I get to pass on to my readers. So don't miss out! If you would like to receive a FREE catalog via mail Click here to enter your mailing information.

Want to be the talk to the town this holiday season? Ready to take your commercial Christmas décor to the next level, but you're in need of a little bit of holiday inspiration? Click here to check out the coolest Christmas tree ever! And now that you're in the Christmas spirit click here to browse Temple's huge selection of decorations and lighted displays. Or give one of their highly educated staff members a call at 1-800-722-2501. Whatever you do don't get "Scrooged" this holiday season. Take advantage of this amazing deal and save 20% available now thru August 31st! http://www.templedisplay.com

Contact
Temple Display
***@templedisplay.com
End
Source:Temple Display
Email:***@templedisplay.com Email Verified
Tags:Decorations, Christmas, Commercial
Industry:Government
Location:Oswego - Illinois - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Temple Display, Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share