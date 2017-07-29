America Green Solar Launches New Partnership

End

-- America Green Solar is excited to announce the launch of a new Channel Partner operating in several markets. Covering 6 states of Delaware, Florida, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina, AGS' new partnership will help further the its mission of painting America green and becoming the lead successor in America's Clean Energy Movement.AGS' new Channel Partner has been in the Direct Sales & Marketing industry for several years and is thrilled to take on a campaign that contributes to the greater good of America. With cutting-edge technology and strong back operational support, AGS is confident that they will have no problem excelling in the field.America Green Solar is committed to providing the best solar experience to business and homeowners. As a business that can operate in all 50 states, AGS is continuously looking for new Channel Partners across the United States. For further information on becoming a Channel Partner with America Green Solar, please send all inquiries to savetheplanet@americagreensolar.comAmericaGreenSolar.ComGo Green. Save Green