United Premier Soccer League Pleased to Announce 2017 Spring Season Best XI Team
UPSL Teams from Each of its Six Current Conferences Are Represented
United Premier Soccer League President Leonel Lopez said, "Congratulations to all the honorees on a terrific 2017 Spring Season. To be selected for the UPSL Best XI you have to be a special player because we have so many teams all over the country. If you're recognized for this team then you've been picked from out of more than 1,500 players, and that means you made a real impression."
Colorado Rush goalkeeper Shailer Thomas earned first-team honors, as did defender Alex Dickerson (FC Boulder), defender David Paniagua (La Maquina FC), midfielder Fernando Alvarez (Boise FC), midfielder Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC), midfielder Livan Vasconcelos (Miami Soccer Academy), forward Jesus Zamudio (California Victory FC), forward Gevorg Karapetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC) and forward German Alfaro (Strikers FC South Coast).
The United Premier Soccer League's 2017 Spring Season Best XI First Team and Second Team was selected by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.
UPSL BEST XI
FIRST TEAM
GK Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
D Alex Dickerson (FC Boulder)
D Chris Klute (L.A. Wolves FC)
D David Paniagua (La Maquina FC)
M Fernando Alvarez (Boise FC)
M Paolo Cardozo (L.A. Wolves FC)
M Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)
M Livan Vasconcelos (Miami Soccer Academy)
F German Alfaro (Strikers FC South Coast)
F Gevorg Karapetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC)
F Jesus Zamudio (California Victory FC)
SECOND TEAM
GK Jake Rybicki (Sporting AZ FC)
D Moe Abboushi (Anaheim Legacy FC)
D Matt Anderson (FC Greeley)
D Christian Esnal (Santa Clarita Storm)
M Duncan Capriotti (LA Wolves FC)
M Marlon Diaz (Magic Valley FC)
M Edwin Navarro (Western Nevada FC)
M Lorenzo Vasquez (Real San Jose)
F Colin Clark (Colorado Rush)
F Edgar Duran (Las Vegas Mobsters)
F Darlin Flores (Oakland Pamperos)
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
