Glo European Windows Launches New Website
Our new website contains bold imagery and was specifically design for the fenestration industry
"Our previous platform was not keeping pace with our growth. Our client demand is increasing significantly and we needed an image-centric, robust platform with adaptable features" says marketing associate, Angela Cluney "Our new platform delivers and we are already receiving wonderful reviews from our clients and partners."
Glo's new website highlights the multitude of design options available in their product lines, additional products not previously featured online, and professional photographs of completed window and door projects across the United States.
"Our clients have come to expect exceptional service and demand high performing products without sacrificing modern design styles. We have made it easier for our clients to select windows and doors for their projects online; our new site contains bold imagery and is customized specifically for the window and door industry" says Mark Wells vice president of business development "Most of our new updates came from our client and partner recommendations."
Headquartered in Missoula, Montana, Glo European Windows offers a complete selection of high performing windows and doors, including the A5 Double Pane and Triple Pane Series, the Passive House Certified A7 Aluminum Triple Pane Series, the W5 Double Pane Wood Aluminum Series, the W7 Wood Aluminum Series, and the PW Passive House Series. Glo European Windows also offers a wide variety of exterior door options including Entry Doors, French Doors, Lift and Slide Doors, Folding Doors, Pivot Doors, and the D1 Modern Entry Doors. A helpful team of window and door experts has been assembled and trained extensively to provide every client with the window and door package they desire.
For more information about Glo European Windows please call 406.721.2741 or visit the newly designed website at https://glowindows.com
