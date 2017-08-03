 
News By Tag
* Light Grenade
* Tactical Flashlight
* Law Enforcement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Victor
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543

By Cops, For Cops: Light Grenade Giveaway on Officer.com

 
 
Win the Light Grenade on Officer.com!
Win the Light Grenade on Officer.com!
VICTOR, N.Y. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- L-Tron Corporation is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Officer.com to give away two brand-new Light Grenades to members of Law Enforcement in their "Great Prize Giveaway 2017."

Made in the USA, Light Grenade is a deployable 360 degree light source that was developed by a former Police Officer to give Officers tactical advantage in dark environments. As its tag line suggests, Light Grenade truly does "blow up a room with light", allowing Officers to quickly recognize and respond to threats. Learn more here: http://www.L-Tron.com/LightGrenade.

You can submit an entry daily from July 1, 2017 through September 1, 2017 by voting for up to 5 products each day. Visit http://www.Officer.com/GPG to vote and learn more!

Officer.com is a respected source of information for Law Enforcement Officers and managers nationwide, with both a website and a printed publication, Law Enforcement Technology (LET).

L-Tron Corporation has worked with Law Enforcement, Public Safety and Government Agencies for 17 years and our solutions are deployed across 2,000 municipalities in 46 states nationwide.

Contact
L-Tron Corporation
***@l-tron.com
End
Source:
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Light Grenade, Tactical Flashlight, Law Enforcement
Industry:Security
Location:Victor - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share