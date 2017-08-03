By Cops, For Cops: Light Grenade Giveaway on Officer.com

Win the Light Grenade on Officer.com!

-- L-Tron Corporation is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Officer.com to give away two brand-new Light Grenades to members of Law Enforcement in their "Great Prize Giveaway 2017."Made in the USA, Light Grenade is a deployable 360 degree light source that was developed by a former Police Officer to give Officers tactical advantage in dark environments. As its tag line suggests, Light Grenade truly does "blow up a room with light", allowing Officers to quickly recognize and respond to threats. Learn more here: http://www.L-Tron.com/LightGrenade.You can submit an entry daily from July 1, 2017 through September 1, 2017 by voting for up to 5 products each day. Visit http://www.Officer.com/GPG to vote and learn more!Officer.com is a respected source of information for Law Enforcement Officers and managers nationwide, with both a website and a printed publication,(LET).L-Tron Corporation has worked with Law Enforcement, Public Safety and Government Agencies for 17 years and our solutions are deployed across 2,000 municipalities in 46 states nationwide.