News By Tag
* Celebrity
* Media
* Films
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
IndieWise Convention Yacht Gala Welcomes Celebrity Guests Luis Guzmán, Lea Black, & Khalilah Ali
The IndieWise Team is beyond proud to present its Grand Convention, August 24-27, 2017 in South Florida, where 250 films will be screened at the AMC Aventura Theatre, attracting 400+ Filmmakers and Industry Professionals from nearly 80 Countries.
Realizing the demand for outlets of film expression and learning and networking opportunities for artists and filmmakers, Jarrod Knowles took it upon himself to launch what is known as IndieWise. The vision and purpose of IndieWise is "to provide a platform for exposure, feedback, and expression, while inspiring the creative mind." The IndieWise Convention is part of Jarrod's vision and brings artists and filmmakers together in real time. IndieWise is a super successful production which has artists worldwide raving.
About the IndieWise Celebrity Guests:
Luis Guzmán is an Actor of Puerto Rican descent who makes memorable films. Guzmán's numerous movie credits include Carlito's Way, Boogie Nights, Out of Sight, Snake Eyes, Turbo, Fast Food Nation, The Do-Over, and Puerto Ricans in Paris to name a few. Luis Guzmán's acting career is not limited to film, his talent can be seen on top television series NYPD Blue, Law & Order, New York Undercover, Oz, Narcos, & Roadies. The trailer to Luis' new film Hold On will be playing throughout the convention. Cemi Guzmán, one of the producers of the movie Hold On, will also be in attendance. Hold On is a Hispanicize Pictures production.
Lea Black best known for appearing in the American TV series Real Housewives of Miami. Lea is a mother, wife, philanthropist, author, television personality, political activist, and entrepreneur. Lea Black is looking forward to sharing her book Red Carpets & White Lies at IndieWise. Red Carpets & White Lies is a scandalous novel which many say mirrors Lea's life...
Khalilah Camacho Ali is an actress, martial artist, Author and Motivational Speaker, also known for being the former wife of boxer Muhammad Ali.
Filmmakers worldwide are excited to have the opportunity to display their art, connect with mentors/producers/
Official Website: https://convention.getindiewise.com
@GetIndieWise #GETINDIEWISE
Contact
Karla Campos
***@entrepreneurmoms.club
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse