"A Dream Come True—Billi Bear, Medicine Woman, and Spider" is a modern "Wishing on a Star"

 
 
'A Dream Come True -- Billi Bear, Medicine Woman, and Spider' by Barbara Kennedy
'A Dream Come True -- Billi Bear, Medicine Woman, and Spider' by Barbara Kennedy
 
PHOENIX - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- A brilliant portrayal of Cultural Diversity, by behaviorist Barbara Kennedy, who is also author and narrator of "The Fox and the Hawk."  This gentle story will make you laugh and cry. The simplicity and clever repartee show the reader what love looks like, pure and simple. The story also shows the reader some of the challenges; what fear looks like, and ignorance; and group-think in the Alaska fishing village.  Annika Spider Woman says, "Fear and envy made them mean and stupid." That is both direct and refreshing. This new wave of educating a very broad demographic, with no political agenda or personal voice is welcomed in the young reader section.

Unlike the "Fox and the Hawk," which is also a social statement of understanding and cooperation among the species (genders, ages, races, and the rest of the divisional tools), and available in a hilarious  45-minute audio book, the new "A Dream Come True – Billi Bear, Medicine Woman, and Spider" is filled with artwork and very enchanting graphics.

The soft message of hope and love is tucked inside the legends of the Indigenous Peoples' Dream Catchers, the spiritual Mandalas; how they are made, what they mean, and how they are meant to be utilized. The Spider weaves the webs that will catch the best dreams for the children that Annika Medicine Woman puts to bed each evening. The Spider decides to spin a web for Annika, telling her, "If it's out there, we'll catch it." And they surely do.

The villagers teach Billi Bear, of the Polar variety, to play ice hockey, and he shows the children how to catch fish through the ice with their hands. Soon the villagers begin to grumble and Billi is sent away. Now, Spider has to spin a new web and cast a new wish. The ending is a beautiful surprise.

There are three books in this cluster of books by this versatile author. While they are very different genres, they all celebrate Dreams, Dream Catchers, and Dreamers.  "A Dream Come True – Billi Bear, Medicine Woman, and Spider;"  "Dream Catchers – Nature Meets Digital" (Photography); and #5 in the Lipstick Mountains Memoirs, "Manifest Destiny – Memoirs of a Dreaming Woman."

Barbara Kennedy spent several years at New York Medical College, in the Graduate School of Health Sciences, creating preventive programs for organizations and community partnerships. With a Master's Degree in Public Health (MPH) in Behavioral Science, and a Master's Degree in Clinical Social Work (MSW) from Arizona State University's School of Public Programs, she creates stories for all ages and families that teach diversity, cooperation, and understanding. She is Director of "Prevention Through Education," a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring learning of all ages and cultures.

Madison Avenue Publishers LLC is an eBook Boutique.
Fiction, Non-fiction, Art, Photography, Education, and Info graphics.
Go to: http://www.MadisonAvenuePublishers.com

Madison Avenue Publishers LLC
Babe Morgan
***@madavepub.com
